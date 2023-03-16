Watch live: White House press briefing

White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre is slated to speak with reporters Thursday afternoon in a press briefing.

The briefing comes after The White House condemned North Korea for launching an intercontinental ballistic missile test just hours before leaders of South Korea and Japan meet at a Tokyo summit.

“The United States strongly condemns the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea’s (DPRK) Intercontinental ballistic missile test,” National Security Council spokesperson Adrienne Watson said in a statement. “This launch is a flagrant violation of multiple UN Security Council resolutions.

The Biden administration has also demanded the Chinese owners of TikTok sell their stakes in the social media app or risk a possible ban in the U.S., the company told The Hill on Wednesday.

TikTok didn’t divulge further details about the new demand, but countered that a sale wouldn’t solve the perceived security problems.

“If protecting national security is the objective, divestment doesn’t solve the problem: a change in ownership would not impose any new restrictions on data flows or access,” TikTok spokesperson Maureen Shanahan told The Hill in a statement.

The event is scheduled to begin at 2:00 p.m. ET.

