How to watch William Shatner's Blue Origin spaceflight

William Shatner is set to become the oldest person ever to reach the edge of space on Wednesday, when the 90-year-old “Star Trek” star will climb aboard Blue Origin’s New Shepard 4 for the commercial spaceflight company’s next voyage.

The flight was initially scheduled for Tuesday, but high winds near the launch site in Van Horn, Texas, prompted Blue Origin to push it back a day.

Who is flying with Shatner?

Shatner is expected to be joined by three other passengers: Audrey Powers, Blue Origin’s vice president of mission and flight operations; Glen de Vries, a co-founder of the medical research platform Medidata Solutions; and Chris Boshuizen, a NASA researcher turned tech entrepreneur.

Boshuizen and de Vries paid for their tickets, which reportedly cost more than $250,000 each. Shatner was invited by Amazon executive chairman Jeff Bezos, the billionaire founder of Blue Origin, who participated in the company’s first launch with passengers in July.

How far will they go?

Like Blue Origin’s inaugural trip, Wednesday’s suborbital mission will take the crew just past the so-called Kármán line (62 miles above Earth, which is recognized by some international aviation and aerospace experts as the threshold of space) and last just about 10 minutes.

How is Shatner feeling about the flight?

“I’m going to see the vastness of space and the extraordinary miracle of our Earth and how fragile it is compared to the forces at work in the universe,” Shatner said in an interview with NBC’s “Today” show last week. “That’s really what I’m looking for.”

