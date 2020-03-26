New York governor calls stimulus bill "reckless"

New York Governor Andrew Cuomo said Thursday that the stimulus bill passed by the Senate to offer Americans relief during the coronavirus crisis helped unemployment insurance and small businesses but did little to aid local or state governments.He said that what's happening to any state or city government is "a double whammy" — a loss of revenue as less taxes are paid while businesses are closed and people lose their jobs, coupled with an increase in expenses due to the virus.

The anticipated loss of revenue for New York state is estimated to be somewhere between $10 billion and $15 billion, Cuomo said. The state government receives $5 billion under the stimulus bill, but it is earmarked only for COVID-19 expenses, he said.

"The congressional action, in my opinion, simply failed to address the governmental need," he said.

"I'm disappointed," he said. "I find it irresponsible. I find it reckless."

"This is an extraordinary time in this nation and it's an extraordinary time for government," Cuomo said. "This was the time to put politics aside and partisanship aside. This is the time for governmental leaders to stop making excuses and just do your job. Do your job. We're one nation."

The $2 trillion relief bill passed in a 96-0 vote in the Senate on Wednesday following negotiations between White House officials and Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer. It expands unemployment insurance, provides direct payments to most Americans and includes hundreds of billions of dollars in loans and grants to corporations, hospitals, state and local governments and more.

The bill will likely be approved by a voice vote in the House.

There are now more than 30,000 confirmed COVID-19 cases in New York state.

-Grace Segers contributed to this report.

