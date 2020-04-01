Governor Cuomo "frightened" by his brother's coronavirus diagnosis

New York Governor Andrew Cuomo says he is frightened for his brother, CNN anchor Chris Cuomo, who has tested positive for the coronavirus.

"I'm frightened for my brother. I'm worried about my brother, as everyone is worried about everyone in their family and everybody they love," Andrew Cuomo said Wednesday at a briefing on the state's response to the virus outbreak.

He said his brother is going to be OK, adding, "I believe that."

"He has a fever. He has chills. Symptoms of basically a very bad flu," the governor said.

But he said his brother's positive test shows that anyone can get COVID-19. "Relatively young people. Strong people. People who take a lot of vitamin pills. People who go to the gym a lot. Anyone can get this disease. There is no super hero who is immune from this disease."

The number of COVID-19 cases in New York state has climbed to more than 83,000 – more than the reported number of cases in China, where the outbreak originated – and the death toll now stands at 1,941.

Cuomo has said health and government officials underestimated this virus. "It's more powerful, it's more dangerous than we expected."

