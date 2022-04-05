Watch live: Zelensky addresses UN Security Council

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky will address the United Nations Security Council Tuesday morning following his visit to a recently discovered mass grave in the Kyiv suburb of Bucha. Zelensky has accused Russia of committing war crimes in its invasion of Ukraine.

The event is scheduled to begin at 10 a.m. ET.

