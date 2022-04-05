Watch live: Zelensky addresses UN Security Council

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Volodymyr Zelenskiy
    Volodymyr Zelenskiy
    Sixth and current President of Ukraine

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky will address the United Nations Security Council Tuesday morning following his visit to a recently discovered mass grave in the Kyiv suburb of Bucha. Zelensky has accused Russia of committing war crimes in its invasion of Ukraine.

The event is scheduled to begin at 10 a.m. ET.

Watch the live video above.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to The Hill.

Recommended Stories

  • Russia-Ukraine war live updates: Zelenskyy addresses U.N. Security Council amid outrage over Bucha deaths

    Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy will address the United Nations Security Council on Tuesday as Russia faces growing condemnation over alleged atrocities in Bucha.

  • Major UN climate change report: 5 key takeaways

    The new United Nations climate report provides insights into what needs to be done to avert some of the worst impacts of global warming. Between the lines: The key findings in the report that dropped yesterday are stark, but are not all doom and gloom. Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for freeFirst: In the most jarring finding, researchers concluded that to meet the Paris Agreement’s targets — holding warming to “well below” 2°C, while w

  • Mali troops and suspected Russian fighters accused of massacre

    About 300 people were killed during an operation against militant Islamists, a rights group says.

  • Zelenskyy to address U.N. after accusing Russia of war crimes in Ukraine

    Ukrainian President Zelenskyy is expected to address the United Nations Security Council this morning a day after he renewed his accusations that Russian troops have committed war crimes in Ukraine. NBC News’ Gabe Gutierrez breaks down how the Ukrainian president reacted to the alleged atrocities committed in Bucha and what he is expected to say to the U.N.

  • Kuwait's government resigns as political crisis intensifies

    Kuwait's government resigned on Tuesday, just months after its formation, opening up new uncertainty as the tiny country grapples with a worsening political crisis that has blocked critical economic and social reforms. Kuwaiti Prime Minister Sheikh Sabah Al-Khaled Al Hamad Al Sabah submitted the cabinet's resignation to the crown prince, state-run KUNA news agency reported, ahead of a no-confidence vote in Parliament later this week that sought to remove him from office. It marks Kuwait's third collective government resignation in the past year and a half.

  • Chef José Andrés urges boycotts to “starve” Russia’s petroleum exports

    Chef José Andrés on Tuesday urged Europe and the U.S. to stop buying "absolutely anything" energy-related coming from Russia. What he's saying: "Every company ... should, for once, put real profits on the side and put all the pressure they can on Putin and the Russian government to starve them from money that allows them to keep paying for this war," Andrés said at the Axios What's Next summit.Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free."I hope Europe, I hope Ameri

  • Zelensky says Russia is 'no different' from ISIS in address to UN Security Council

    Zelensky says Russia is 'no different' from ISIS in address to UN Security Council

  • European Union proposes Russian coal ban in new sanctions

    The European Union’s executive branch proposed Tuesday a ban on coal imports from Russia in what would be the first sanctions targeting the country's lucrative energy industry over its war in Ukraine. European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said the EU needed to increase the pressure on Russian President Vladimir Putin after what she described as “heinous crimes” carried out around Kyiv, with evidence that Russian troops may have deliberately killed Ukrainian civilians. Von der Leyen said the ban on coal imports is worth 4 billion euros ($4.4 billion) per year and that the EU has already started working on additional sanctions, including on oil imports.

  • Pope Francis to visit Lebanon in June during economic crisis

    Pope Francis will visit Lebanon in June, the president's office said Tuesday, in an apparent show of support for the country experiencing an unprecedented economic meltdown. Francis has held special prayers for Lebanon and has repeatedly said he plans to visit the small country since the economic meltdown began in October 2019. The announcement about the visit came two days after Francis said he was still working on arranging a meeting with the head of the Russian Orthodox Church, despite that leader’s seeming justification for Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

  • Using lies and disinformation, Putin and his team have been building the case for a Ukraine invasion for 14 years

    The destroyed fuel station in Stoyanka, Ukraine. Putin has been laying the rhetorical groundwork for the invasion of Ukraine for years. Anastasia Vlasova/Getty ImagesAs the invasion of Ukraine began in late February 2022, President Vladimir Putin offered several justifications for why Russia had no other option. First: Russia needed to fight the rise of fascism and neo-Nazism by demilitarizing Ukraine. According to Putin, Ukrainian leaders, including the country’s democratically elected Jewish p

  • Merkel said she stands by her 2008 decision to block Ukraine's NATO bid after Zelenskyy blamed her for war atrocities

    On Sunday Ukraine's president invited the former German chancellor to Bucha to "see what the policy of 14 years of concessions to Russia has led to."

  • Donbas Conscripts Given Guns From 1800s and Forced to Drink Water From Ponds Infested With Dead Frogs

    Maximilian Clarke/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty ImagesSome conscripts to the Russian war effort from the Donbas region are turning on their commanders and refusing to fight on, after being handed antiquated rifles designed in the 19th century, and forced to drink from ponds littered with dead frogs.One student draftee was given an automatic weapon but no instructions on how to fire it. The student, speaking to Reuters, said he was ordered to repel an attack by Ukrainian forces, but told a re

  • Israel police arrest 8 in third night of Jerusalem unrest

    Israeli police arrested several Palestinians accused of throwing rocks and other objects at officers outside the contested Old City of Jerusalem on Monday as tensions flared during the Muslim holy month of Ramadan. Police said officers arrested eight people suspected of throwing rocks, bottles and fireworks at officers during Ramadan revelries outside the Damascus Gate. It was the third consecutive night of unrest outside the Old City, a frequent flashpoint of Israeli-Palestinian violence.

  • Military Times: 7th Group soldiers reprimanded in death of turncoat Afghan commando in 2018

    Eight Green Berets with the 7th Special Forces Group (Airborne) were issued memoranda of reprimand in the 2018 death of a turncoat Afghan commando

  • Conscripts sent to fight by pro-Russia Donbas get little training, old rifles, poor supplies - sources

    Military conscripts in the Russian-backed Donbas region have been sent into front-line combat against Ukrainian troops with no training, little food and water, and inadequate weapons, six people in the separatist province told Reuters. The new accounts of untrained and ill-equipped conscripts being deployed are a fresh indication of how stretched the military resources at the Kremlin's disposal are, over a month into a war that has seen Moscow's forces hobbled by logistical problems and held up by fierce Ukrainian resistance. One of the people, a student conscripted in late February, said a fellow fighter told him to prepare to repel a close-quarter attack by Ukrainian forces in southwest Donbas but "I don't even know how to fire an automatic weapon."

  • India soldier killed, 4 workers injured in Kashmir attacks

    A paramilitary solider was killed and another wounded in a rebel attack in Indian-controlled Kashmir’s main city, while four laborers were injured in two separate attacks elsewhere in the disputed region, police said Monday. Two militants on a motorbike opened fire at paramilitary soldiers patrolling in the main business center of Srinagar on Monday, police said. The injured soldiers were taken to a hospital, where one was declared dead.

  • Ukrainian village leader and her family found shot and buried in shallow grave

    The bodies of Olha Sukhenko and her husband and son were found covered in sand in their village of Motyzhyn, near Kyiv.

  • Mariupol's dead collected by Russia-backed troops

    STORY: A local resident, whose mother was killed, said she was planting tulips to raise her spirits."What else should I do now, just lie down and wait? We already have somebody lying over there. Waiting to be collected," she said.Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy on Tuesday (April 5) said Ukraine's efforts to push back Russian troops from Mariupol were facing difficulties.In a televized interview with local media, Zelenskiy said the military situation in the southern port city was "very difficult."

  • Horrifying images from Ukraine spark renewed calls for war crime investigations

    Ukrainian officials shared photos and videos of what they said showed dozens of bodies in civilian clothing in the streets of Bucha, northwest of capital Kyiv.

  • Bucha is not unique - Russian invaders are experts in collective punishment

    The murder of civilians in Bucha sparked outcry around the world. For the Ukrainian military, however, it was what they had been anticipating.