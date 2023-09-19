Zelensky addresses U.N. in NYC: 'Evil cannot be trusted — ask Prigozhin'

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky addressed the United Nations General Assembly in New York on Tuesday, pleading with world leaders to support his war-torn country as it continues a counteroffensive against Russia.

"This is clearly a genocide when hatred is weaponized against one nation," Zelensky said, adding: "It is not only about Ukraine."

Russia's formula, he said, "could be used by other aggressors" if other nations fail to help Ukraine defend itself.

It was Zelensky’s second trip to the United States and first in-person address to the U.N. since the war began 18 months ago.

Zelensky addresses the United Nations General Assembly in New York City on Tuesday. (Spencer Platt/Getty Images)

In his speech, Zelensky warned that Russia cannot be trusted especially following the death of Yevgeny Prigozhin, the Wagner Group mercenary army who was killed in a plane crash months after he launched a military rebellion against Russian President Vladimir Putin.

"Evil cannot be trusted," Zelensky said. "Ask Prigozhin."

The Ukrainian president received loud applause following his address. A representative from the Russian Federation who was in the room appeared to be looking at his phone throughout the speech.

Zelensky addresses the U.N. General Assembly in New York City on Tuesday. (Michael Kappeler/Getty Images)

Zelensky is scheduled to travel to Washington, D.C., later this week to meet with President Biden and members of Congress, including House Speaker Kevin McCarthy.

Biden used his speech at the UNGA earlier Tuesday to ask world leaders to stand with Ukraine.

“Russia believes that the world will go weary and allow it to brutalize Ukraine without consequence,” Biden said, with Zelensky in attendance. “If we allow Ukraine to be carved up, is the independence of any nation secure?”

After arriving in New York on Monday, Zelensky visited nine wounded Ukrainian soldiers being treated at Staten Island University Hospital, telling them to “stay strong.”

“We all will be waiting for you to come back home,” he added.