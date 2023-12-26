WATCH: Locals head to beach on Christmas Day in CLE

CLEVELAND (WJW) — If you were dreaming of a white Christmas in Northeast Ohio, you will have to wait for another chance next year.

Warm temperatures lured many people away from the fireplace and outside for a walk, or even a swim in Lake Erie.

It was anything but a winter wonderland at Edgewater Park in Cleveland Monday. The unseasonably warm weather in Northeast Ohio encouraged brothers Greg and Peter Doherty to take a Christmas Day plunge into Lake Erie.

“It’s so nice out, you can’t ‘not’ jump in,” said Greg Doherty.

“We thought we were gonna play kickball, but we didn’t do that, so then we just came down here,” said his brother Peter Doherty.

The crowd at Edgewater made it look like a spring or summertime holiday. Even more people tested the water.

There was a jet skier on the lake. People were jogging, walking their dogs, flying a kite and having a picnic or barbecue.

“Normally, we’re in Wisconsin with a lot of snow,” said Christina Higgins, a Cleveland resident.

“I come to Edgewater no matter the weather, but this is a true treat — being that it’s 62 degrees,” said Parker Warren, who walks in the park every day.

Earnie Meeks visited Cleveland for the first time from Compton, California. He said he wasn’t expecting Christmas to be this warm in Northeast Ohio.

“We were just gonna go give the dog a walk. She was like, ‘You know what? Instead of giving the dog a walk, let’s go to the beach.’ I’m like, ‘the beach?’ She’s like, ‘Yeah, the beach.’ She said it feels good outside,” said Meeks.

“I told him, I said, ‘Well actually, there’s no snow before he arrived. I said the streets are clear, there’s no snow, it’s pretty nice, so we were excited about it — for it to be Christmas season. We know how Cleveland is,” said Grace Crawl, whom Meeks was visiting in Cleveland.

The warmest Christmas in Cleveland on record was 66 degrees back in 1982. We did not quite make it there, but this is certainly not what Clevelanders are accustomed to on Dec. 25.

Despite the warm weather, some people searched for snow and found it on the slopes at the Boston Mills Ski Resort in Peninsula — even if they were wearing a short sleeved tropical shirt.

“It’s warm. It’s good because the snow’s fast — don’t have to wear many layers,” said skier Braeden Rankin.

“Feels like summer today, how hot it is,” said his brother Jackson Rankin.

“This is pretty cool to be out on Christmas Day like this. I would go down the hill in some shorts. It would be fun,” said Casey Cooney.

By now, Santa has probably parked his sleigh, but Casey Cooney, who dressed just like him, pulled off with the top down, dreaming of a white Christmas.

Maybe next year.

