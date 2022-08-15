Watch longtime minor leaguer Wynton Bernard tearfully tell his mom he made it to the MLB
Wynton Bernard cries as he calls his mom to share good news. After 10 years in the minor leagues, he finally gets to play in the MLB.
While Alex Rodriguez laughed at the "Shirtless Shortstops" photo, Derek Jeter said it would be his last time on the "KayRod" show.
Chris Woodward went 211-287 as the Rangers' manager.
Milwaukee's three runs came on a pair of homers by Hunter Renfroe and Rowdy Tellez. A terrific start by Aaron Ashby was wasted in the process.
The Texas Rangers underperformed this season so it was only a matter of time before their manager was fired.
An Oakland A's outfielder said he had something "suspect" for breakfast before a game on Friday.
Hunter Pence explains why the Giants signing impending free agent Aaron Judge would go against his personal philosophy.
Both Bryce Harper and Kyle Schwarber continue to make progress toward a return to the Phillies lineup.
A young fan enjoying a glizzy at the Tigers-White Sox game in Chicago had an unfortunate turn of events.
Albert Pujols continues his push as one of MLBs all-time greats. Lets see where his two-homer performance from Sunday puts him on the all-time list.
Franmil Reyes has made a strong first impression since the Cubs claimed him off waivers from the Guardians, including a home run in Saturday's 7-2 win.
The Miami Marlins lost both games of their doubleheader against the Atlanta Braves on Saturday at loanDepot park, falling 5-2 in the first game and 6-2 in the nightcap.
The plucky Orioles may look like a magical underdog story, but their star catcher is all substance.
The top prospects still in the minors who have a chance for a fantasy impact in 2022. (Sam Navarro-USA TODAY Sports)
Garrett Whitlock's dominant weekend out of the bullpen against the Yankees was further proof that the Red Sox made a costly mistake earlier this season by attempting to move him to the rotation, writes John Tomase.
Michael Wacha and the last-place Red Sox made short work of the AL East-leading New York Yankees. Pitching for the first time in almost seven weeks, Wacha returned from a shoulder injury to limit New York to a pair of singles in seven innings, and Boston beat the Yankees 3-0 on Sunday night. “I feel like I work better that way,” said Wacha, who took a perfect game into the fifth inning.
Tampa Bay's Drew Rasmussen took a perfect game into the ninth inning ... and then the cruelty of baseball took over.
A's Manager Mark Kotsay credited Astros' starting pitcher Lance McCullers Jr. for keeping Oakland's lineup cold in his return to the mound.
The Washington Nationals have called up prospect C.J. Abrams, a former first-round pick who was one of the prospects in the blockbuster Juan Soto trade.
Pete Rose was asked by a young female reporter about accusations from the 1970s, he blew her off, saying “That was 55 years ago, babe.”
When Giants ace Logan Webb made his MLB debut with the team in 2019, Bruce Bochy knew right away that they had a special pitcher on their hands.