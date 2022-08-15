Watch longtime minor leaguer Wynton Bernard tearfully tell his mom he made it to the MLB

Associated Press

Michael Wacha and the last-place Red Sox made short work of the AL East-leading New York Yankees. Pitching for the first time in almost seven weeks, Wacha returned from a shoulder injury to limit New York to a pair of singles in seven innings, and Boston beat the Yankees 3-0 on Sunday night. “I feel like I work better that way,” said Wacha, who took a perfect game into the fifth inning.