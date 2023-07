Live: Watch the sentencing of Lori Vallow Daybell

Lori Vallow Daybell will be sentenced at Idaho’s Fremont County Courthouse in St. Anthony Monday afternoon, which could mark a final chapter in the high-profile murder case surrounding the mother convicted of killing her children, 16-year-old Tylee Ryan and 7-year-old JJ Vallow, and Tammy Daybell, the spouse of Chad Daybell.

The courtroom was packed Monday. Crowds started gathering outside the Fremont County Courthouse by 6 p.m. the night before. Roughly 40 to 50 people spent the night, holding their place in line.

Vallow Daybell arrived in the courtroom at about 9:05 a.m. dressed in an orange jumpsuit, wearing makeup and carrying a manilla envelope.

The prosecution said four victims will speak to Vallow Daybell. Colby Ryan, her son; Samantha Gwilliam, Tammy Daybell’s sister; Vicki Hoban, Tammy Daybell’s aunt; and Kay Woodcock, J.J.’s grandmother.

First to speak was Samantha Gwilliam, Tammy Daybell’s sister, who after reading an impact statement from her father, told Vallow Daybell “everything about you that you tried to tell others is a lie.”

“You will have to live in your prison cell for the rest of your life. You are not an exalted being and there’s no huge event that is going to save you. No jail walls are going to fall so you can leave. No angels are coming to rescue you,” Gwilliam said, speaking to a seemingly unimpressed Vallow Daybell, who for most of the statement sat slumped in her chair, turned away.

In May, a jury unanimously found Vallow Daybell guilty of the following:

First degree murder in the death of Tylee.

First degree murder in the death of JJ.

Conspiracy to commit first degree murder and grand theft in the death of Tylee.

Conspiracy to commit first degree murder and grand theft in the death of JJ.

Conspiracy to commit first degree murder in the death of Tammy Daybell.

Grand theft for allegedly collecting social security benefits allocated to Tylee and JJ.

In September 2019, Vallow Daybell’s two children disappeared. It was later learned they had been murdered and buried in a shallow grave behind the Rexburg home of Chad Daybell, the man she was believed to be having an affair with and the apparent source of her fringe beliefs.

Story continues

Then in October 2019, Daybell’s wife, Tammy, was killed by what investigators said was asphyxiation in her sleep, though at the time her death was ruled natural. Just two weeks later, which her children still unaccounted for, Lori Vallow married Chad Daybell on a beach in Hawaii.

The honeymoon didn’t last long. That December, Tammy Daybell’s body was exhumed, and Tylee and JJ were declared missing. A court ordered Vallow Daybell to produce her children by Jan. 30, 2020. When she failed to comply, she was arrested in Hawaii about four weeks later.

On June 9, 2020, police executed a search warrant and found the bodies of Tylee and JJ buried in Daybell’s backyard. Tylee’s remains were so mutilated that authorities were unable to determine a cause of death. JJ, bound by duct tape and a plastic bag, was killed by asphyxiation.

Chad Daybell was arrested that day.

Related

Lori Vallow Daybell is pictured in a new mugshot released Monday, May 15, 2023. | Lori Vallow Daybell

Daybell is charged with three counts of conspiracy and three counts of first degree murder in the deaths of his wife, Tammy Daybell, and Lori Vallow Daybell’s two children — 7-year-old JJ Vallow and 16-year-old Tylee Ryan. He is also charged with two counts of insurance fraud.

Daybell has pleaded not guilty, and prosecutors are pursuing the death penalty.

Vallow Daybell is also charged in Arizona with conspiracy to commit first degree murder in the attempted shooting of her niece’s former husband, Brandon Boudreaux, and conspiracy to commit murder in connection to the death of her fourth husband, Charles Vallow.