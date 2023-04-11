Can you watch the Lori Vallow Daybell trial? Not unless you’re in an Idaho courtroom

People hoping to tune into the trial of Lori Vallow Daybell, a woman who was charged with murdering her two children in Idaho, will be disappointed to find no remote access to the testimony outside of a courtroom.

That’s because, in September 2022, an Idaho judge banned still and video cameras from the courtroom for the initial hearings, and for the jury trial that began April 3 at the Ada County Courthouse in Boise.

Idaho law allows judges to limit cameras in their courtrooms. Seventh District Judge Steven Boyce issued the order. Dozens of news outlets, including the Idaho Statesman, filed a motion opposing the ban.

There is a live feed being sent to an overflow room in the Boise courthouse and another to a room at the Madison County Courthouse in Rexburg, where the crimes in question took place.

Otherwise, you can stay updated with our daily live reports that are updated during the day by reporter Alex Brizee, who is in the courthouse. We also will publish official sketches provided by the Associated Press.

If you want to attend the trial in person at either location, you must register online first.

Vallow Daybell is charged with /two counts of first-degree murder — of her children, Tylee Ryan and Joshua Jaxon “JJ” Vallow — and three counts of conspiracy to commit first-degree murder, including in the death of Tammy Daybell, her husband’s former wife. She also faces two counts of conspiracy to commit grand theft by deception for allegedly continuing to collect Social Security benefits on behalf of her children, according to an indictment.

In Arizona, she faces another charge of conspiracy to commit murder in the death of her fourth husband, Charles Vallow, who was shot by her brother, Alex Cox, in 2019.

Vallow Daybell has pleaded not guilty to all charges.

