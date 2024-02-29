Watch: Lost cat reunited with owner after five years

Feb. 29 (UPI) -- A cat who went missing from her South Carolina home was reunited with her owner five years later thanks to the feline's microchip.

The Charleston Animal Society said the cat, named Feya, was brought in by a member of the public who found her wandering loose on Johns Island.

Feya's microchip identified her owner as Alexandra Struthers, but the phone number associated with the chip no longer belonged to the cat's owner.

The CAS was able to contact Struthers through her sister, and she arrived at the shelter to be reunited with Feya.

Struthers explained Feya had gone missing five years earlier from her home in Ladson, about 15 miles from Johns Island.

"Feya was in rough shape; underweight with injured paws and thinning fur, but Alexandra was overwhelmed to see that Feya recognized her, purring as Alexandra said hello after five years," the animal society said on social media.

Feya is settling back in at home and Struthers said she is slowly being introduced to her canine and feline siblings.

The CAS said Feya's reunion should serve as a reminder to have pets microchipped and to ensure contact information is kept up to date.

"She's a miracle cat," Struthers said.