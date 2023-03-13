Watch Malala Yousafzai Deftly Shut Down Jimmy Kimmel’s Oscar Bit

ABC

It turns out anything can happen on Hollywood’s biggest night, including hearing the phrase, “Cocaine Bear, leave Malala alone!”

As if Nobel Peace Prize winner Malala Yousafzai hasn’t already experienced enough, the Pakistani activist found herself at the center of an awkward segment towards the end of this year’s ceremony thanks to host Jimmy Kimmel (and Cocaine Bear). And the internet is less than happy about her involvement.

After a weirdly prolonged presentation featuring a hoarse Elizabeth Banks and the titular star of her latest directorial feat Cocaine Bear, Kimmel took his hosting duties to the crowd and asked the night’s illustrious guests some “fan-submitted” questions.

Crowd work during awards shows is routinely awkward, and the celebrities forced to participate often look like they want to die. Still, that didn’t stop Kimmel torturing Yousafzai (and later Colin Farrell) with silly, borderline offensive questions.

After shooing off whatever Academy intern was forced to dress as a bear, Kimmel decided to ask Yousafzai, who was representing her nominated documentary short Stranger at the Gate, her thoughts on Hollywood’s dumbest scandal involving a former One Direction member.

“Your work in human rights and education for women and children is an inspiration,” Kimmel began. “As the youngest Nobel Prize winner in history, I was wondering, do you think Harry Styles spit on Chris Pine?”

“I only talk about peace,” Yousafzai responded after a brief pause.

Yousafzai handled the question like a pro. Twitter, on the other hand, was annoyed on the producer's behalf. Ostensibly, users felt a question about a silly, fabricated fight between two famous men, directed at such an accomplished woman, was debasing and insulting.

imagine getting to speak to malala and u ask her what she thinks about harry styles and chris pine beefing.. insane — suri (@suricidal) March 13, 2023

malala does not deserve this she shouldve punched him — delaney (@femaIehysterias) March 13, 2023

why the hell did jimmy kimmel go up to malala, make that corny ass chris pine and harry styles joke and then call her malala land?? what is wrong with this man 😭 #oscars pic.twitter.com/3Ld73NPcgX — yee yee (@yEeyEe006) March 13, 2023

asking malala about the spit have some shame?! pic.twitter.com/tkINurNJlZ — chris paul mescal fans (@ATR3lDES) March 13, 2023

Jimmy kimmel saying malaland to malala ….. shut the fuck up lmao 😭😭😭😭😭😭 white people hear a brown person name and suddenly got puns for days — baby j (@Jasminexxsandxo) March 13, 2023

Eventually, Yousafzai’s Twitter account joined in with this diplomatic message.

Treat people with kindness✌️ https://t.co/ZvUVHcrTBJ — Malala Yousafzai (@Malala) March 13, 2023

Kimmel also ended his interaction with Yousafzai by poking fun at her name— referring to her as “Malalaland”—which is maybe not a good idea when you’re white. It’s also just not very funny. It certainly didn’t help that the next fan question aimed at Farrell poked fun at his Irish accent. Sorry you both had to sit through that!

