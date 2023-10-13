WATCH: Man accused of firing gun on Bluebonnet Circle arrested with drink in hand

Videos provided to the Star-Telegram by witnesses show some tense moments before a man accused of firing a gun in the air and scaring people inside businesses on Bluebonnet Circle was arrested Thursday afternoon. No one was injured.

Caleb Reverie, 27, was arrested on suspicion of discharge of firearm in certain municipalities, unlawful carry of a weapon and public intoxication, according to a Fort Worth police report.

Video of his arrest obtained by the Star-Telegram shows Reverie holding a cocktail in one hand and sipping from it while SWAT team officers point guns at him and tell him to put his hands up. He then put his hands behind his head and surrendered to police, the video shows.

Security video from the House of Hair salon shows the suspect wander into the business with his hands in his pockets. A witness who works at the salon told the Star-Telegram that she didn’t see a gun but that the man was behaving very strangely.

ADVERTISEMENT Advertisement

Leslie Suarez said she was styling a customer’s hair when Reverie walked in. He “was blankly staring” at customers and employees, she said, and when she asked if she could help him with something, he just said, “Maybe.” Suarez went to get her manager and then the men left while mumbling something unintelligible, she said.

Reverie also went inside Mellow Mushroom, where he was when police arrived, witnesses said.

>> BREAKING NEWS <<

Today's other top stories in Fort Worth:

• Suspect in Bluebonnet Circle shooting identified

• Parents demand better communication after school shooting, bomb threat

• Cafeteria worker ID'd in killing on Fort Worth ISD campus

Get free alerts when news breaks.

The report of shots fired prompted TCU, which is about one mile from Bluebonnet Circle, to send an emergency alert text to students and employees, warning them to stay away from the area or take shelter if they were already in the area.