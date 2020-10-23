Watch a man in a garbage bag ‘suit’ set fire to garbage trucks at Broward waste center

A man wearing goggles and a garbage bag “suit” was caught on camera breaking into a waste management center and setting several garbage trucks on fire. Deputies are asking for help in finding the arsonist.

Surveillance video released Friday by the Broward County Sheriff’s Office shows the man breaking into the Waste Pro facility at 3101 NW 16th Ter. in Pompano Beach shortly after 2 a.m. Sunday.

The man, who investigators say is wearing goggles and what appears to be a black garbage bag, is then seen walking to the rear of the property, passing rows of garbage trucks. Deputies said he has a gas canister in his hand.

When he gets to the rear of the property, he sets a garbage truck on fire. As he starts walking back toward the front gate, the garbage truck he just left begins to smoke. Once he is off screen, more smoke is seen coming from other trucks.

Different surveillance cameras recorded burst of flames. A camera inside the building also captures the man opening the door and placing a clear bottle of liquid on the floor. He then sets the building on fire.

Deputies have not said how many garbage trucks were set on fire. They said the man caused about $4 million in damage.

Detectives said the man left the facility and left in a black sedan. There was also a white SUV in the area detectives believe was a possible lookout.

Anyone with information on who this man is should contact BSO Violent Crimes Detective Tammy Encina at 954-321-4253. If you wish to remain anonymous, contact Broward Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS (8477) or online at browardcrimestoppers.org.