WATCH: Man leads deputies on chase in stolen energy company utility truck

A thief who took off in a stolen vehicle wasn’t hard to spot.

READ: Trailer filled with 40K pounds of potato chips catches fire in Ocala

That’s because Marion County deputies said Wade Sapp stole a large energy truck.

They said Sapp took it from a Kangaroo gas station on Friday in Mascotte.

The Marion County Sheriff’s Office released this video Thursday of a two-county chase.

WATCH: Former student speaks out on ‘cult-like group’ operating in Leesburg High School

Stop sticks were deployed on Interstate 75 which deflated some of the tires.

Sapp could no longer control the vehicle, so he stopped near Silver Springs Boulevard and gave up.

You can hear deputies yelling commands in the video.

WATCH: Inflation and the housing crisis: Families forced into desperation

“You are under arrest, surrender right now or we will release the dog. Exit the vehicle right now,” a deputy is heard saying in the video.

Deputies said Sapp was arrested and taken to the Marion County jail.

Click here to download the free WFTV news and weather apps, and click here to watch the latest news on your Smart TV.