Watch: Man modifies ride-on toy car to reach 92.24 mph

Feb. 20 (UPI) -- An electrical engineering student in Germany took a toy car designed for a child to ride and modified it to reach a speed of 92.24 mph.

Marcel Paul, an electrical engineering student at Fulda University of Applied Sciences, said he spent 10 months conducting research and modifying the toy car into a high-speed electric vehicle.

Paul said his goal was to exceed the 88 mph threshold required for time travel in the Back to the Future films.

Paul took his finished car to the Hockenheimring racetrack and was clocked at a speed of 92.24 mph, fast enough to earn the Guinness World Record for the fastest ride-on toy car (modified).