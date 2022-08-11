WATCH: Man robs woman holding baby at gun point in Orange County shopping center

Surveillance video caught a robber targeting a woman at gunpoint at the Orange Blossom Shopping Center.

The video shows a man taking a bag from the victim and snatching an iPad right out of her child’s hands.

The armed robbery happened while she was also holding her baby.

Photos: Man robs woman holding baby at gun point in Orange County shopping center

Fortunately, no one was hurt.

Investigators said they were able to arrest Joshua Davila for the robbery and Corahn Myrie who drove the get-a-way car for helping him pull it off.

