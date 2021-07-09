Watch a man set off fireworks at a Florida park restroom. Warning: Don’t use the urinal

Madeleine Marr
·1 min read

Why? Just why.

Authorities are searching for a man caught on surveillance video setting off fireworks inside a public restroom in Naples, Florida.

In video released by the Naples Police Department, you can see a man in a hoodie enter the dark, empty bathroom at Sea Gate Park around 12:30 a.m. Monday, as the Fourth of July became the Fifth of July holiday.

The man turns on the light, then tries to prop open the front door, but is unsuccessful. About 15 seconds after he enters, he flees from the building. Soon, sparks can be seen flying out from under the door.

Fireworks hurt thousands each year — and it’s on the rise. Avoid these common mistakes

According to a police report obtained by the Miami Herald, a responding officer observed that the urinal had “heavy damage,” with pieces scattered throughout the bathroom. It will need to be replaced.

The complaint added that the plastic cover that had been attached to the overhead light was on the floor.

Naples police asked anyone with information about the man who blew up the bathroom to call the department’s Criminal Investigation Division at 239-213-4822.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Senegal to build COVID-19 vaccine plant in bid to expand African access

    Construction of a new plant in Senegal to manufacture COVID-19 vaccines is expected to begin later this year, and the facility should produce 25 million doses per month by the end of 2022, the financers of the project said on Friday. The Institut Pasteur in Senegal's capital Dakar, which will run the plant, and various European development partners said the facility would help Africa reduce its dependence on vaccine imports, which currently account for 99% of its needs. Only a little more than 1% of the continent's population has been fully vaccinated, and many African countries are now seeing fresh spikes in cases.

  • Firefighters douse ship that exploded at major port in Dubai

    Firefighting boats on Thursday poured cascades of water on a container ship that had erupted in a fiery explosion at Dubai's main port the previous night, rocking the commercial hub of the United Arab Emirates. Satellite images captured by Planet Labs Inc. and analyzed by The Associated Press showed that intensive efforts to cool the Ocean Trader were continuing some 12 hours after the blast at Jebel Ali port, as fireboats doused the area with water. Authorities said the explosion caused no casualties and they were still investigating the cause.

  • United sees more travel rebound, adds flights to warm spots

    United Airlines said Friday it will add nearly 150 flights this winter to warm-weather destinations in the U.S. and will also add flights to beach spots in Mexico, Central America and the Caribbean. The airline said its winter schedule to places such as California and Florida will be larger than it was in 2019, before the pandemic crushed air travel. United’s announcement is further indication that airlines are confident that a travel rebound that began this spring will grow stronger.

  • Man’s body found in Brush Creek after Kansas City police search for fleeing suspect

    Police had begun a rescue operation for a man who jumped into Brush Creek while fleeing officers and was not seen resurfacing.

  • Biden takes aim at Big Tech, broadband with sweeping competition order

    President Biden is setting the federal government's sights on the power of Big Tech and Big Telecom in a competition order that will urge more regulation and enforcement against the sectors.The big picture: The new executive order, expected to be signed Friday, includes over 70 initiatives aimed at promoting competition in areas of the economy the Biden administration finds a troubling amount of concentration — including technology markets.Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets.

  • Q&A with Georgia Gov. Kemp: Voters ‘know what the truth is’

    Brian Kemp won the 2018 Republican primary for Georgia governor propelled by grassroots conservatives and a late endorsement from then-President Donald Trump. Kemp went on to defeat Democrat Stacey Abrams in the general election. Now, Democrats are riding high on President Joe Biden's win in the state.

  • Man allegedly burglarized, lit bar on fire in Manhattan

    It happened at the Bella Union Bar on 3rd Avenue in Kips Bay on Thursday, July 1 at around 2:04 a.m.

  • Man arrested for allegedly killing 3 at Georgia golf course

    A 23-year-old aspiring rapper has been charged for the murders of three men, who were killed earlier this week at a Georgia golf course. Cobb County Police Chief Tim Cox announced the arrest of Bryan Anthony Rhoden at a news conference Thursday evening.

  • Leader of robbery crew sentenced for stealing $600K from Texas, Calif. cell phone stores

    Two members of the holdup crew were from Fort Worth.

  • These 5 regions with low COVID vaccinations put U.S. at risk: Experts

    An analysis by Georgetown University researchers found five significant clusters in the southern and lower Midwestern part of the U.S.

  • Fitbits Detect Lasting Changes After COVID-19

    Last spring, when the nation’s COVID-19 cases were soaring and tests were in short supply, some scientists wondered whether a new approach to disease surveillance might be on Americans’ wrists. One in five Americans uses a Fitbit, Apple Watch or other wearable fitness tracker. And over the past year, several studies have suggested that the devices — which can continually collect data on heart rates, body temperature, physical activity and more — could help detect early signs of COVID-19 symptoms

  • A mom missed her flight at the Orlando airport. Then came the meltdown, video shows

    A mother traveling with her kids was caught on video having a meltdown at Orlando International Airport.

  • Wife of Former Prison Guard Who Had Affair With Child Killer Susan Smith Speaks Out

    The wife of a former prison guard is speaking out about his past sexual affair behind bars with Susan Smith, who is serving a life sentence for murdering her children.

  • Tennessee Cop Knocked Unconscious After Allegedly Making Racist Remarks

    Knoxville Police Officer Tanner Holt was off duty at a wedding reception when he was knocked unconscious after the alleged remarks.

  • Kyle Rittenhouse's Lawyer Claims He Opened Fire At BLM Protest Because Victim Was Convicted Sex Offender

    A lawyer for Kyle Rittenhouse, the teenager accused of fatally shooting two demonstrators and wounding another at a Black Lives Matter protest last summer, claimed this week that he'd gunned down one victim because he was a sex offender. According to a motion filed in court Thursday, Rittenhouse’s legal team is arguing that the teen opened fire on Jospeh Rosenbaum in Kenosha because the man wasn’t legally able to own his own gun, due to his criminal history. “As a convicted felon and sex offende

  • Baltimore Cop Stashed 15-Year-Old Stepson’s Body in Wall: Prosecutor

    GettyA Baltimore police officer is facing charges after prosecutors say the body of his teenage stepson was found “secreted” in a wall in his home and he tried to steal a fellow officer’s gun as authorities made the grisly discovery.The chaotic chain of events kicked off on Tuesday, when prosecutors say Anne Arundel County police officers went to the home of Baltimore police officer Eric G. Banks Jr. to inquire about the whereabouts of his 15-year-old stepson, Dasan Jones. After first claiming t

  • Store clerk guns down shoplifter over four packs of Red Bull, Indiana cops say

    The store clerk has been charged with murder.

  • 'Stranger danger is real': Video shows police rescuing 6-year-old girl from kidnapper

    A 6-year-old girl was taken from the side of a road in Louisville. A neighbor called 911 and police were able to rescue her.

  • ‘She Was A Breath Of Fresh Air’: Mother Of 6 Found Dead, Hog-Tied In Los Angeles Slaying

    The family of a California nurse who was found dead in her apartment over the weekend said the mother of six children and been gagged, tied up, and wrapped in a sheet. The body of Fatima Johnson, 53, was located in her Los Angeles home around midnight on July 4, according to police. Johnson’s daughters, who made the discovery, hadn’t seen or heard from their mother in days. Her hands were bound with wire, they said. “The scene that my sisters and I...witnessed first-hand and what happened to my

  • Suspect with bodies in truck during killing of Georgia golf pro is arrested, police say

    A suspect was arrested in the shooting death of a Georgia golf pro, who is believed to have stumbled on a crime at a country club, police say.