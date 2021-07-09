Watch a man set off fireworks at a Florida park restroom. Warning: Don’t use the urinal

Why? Just why.

Authorities are searching for a man caught on surveillance video setting off fireworks inside a public restroom in Naples, Florida.

In video released by the Naples Police Department, you can see a man in a hoodie enter the dark, empty bathroom at Sea Gate Park around 12:30 a.m. Monday, as the Fourth of July became the Fifth of July holiday.

The man turns on the light, then tries to prop open the front door, but is unsuccessful. About 15 seconds after he enters, he flees from the building. Soon, sparks can be seen flying out from under the door.

According to a police report obtained by the Miami Herald, a responding officer observed that the urinal had “heavy damage,” with pieces scattered throughout the bathroom. It will need to be replaced.

The complaint added that the plastic cover that had been attached to the overhead light was on the floor.

Naples police asked anyone with information about the man who blew up the bathroom to call the department’s Criminal Investigation Division at 239-213-4822.