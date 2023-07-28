Watch: Man shot by Dallas police rammed cop car and fired at officer, bodycam video shows

The Dallas Police Department released body-camera footage in a news conference Friday of a man who was shot by police near Dallas Love Field Airport after he fired at officers in a chase earlier this week.

The 41-year-old man, Ryan Taylor, was arrested after Covert and Crime Response Team officers surveilled him in a stolen U-Haul truck at around 11 a.m. Tuesday in the 9600 block of El Centro Drive, police said in a news release.

Covert officers called in patrol officers to conduct a felony stop of the truck after Taylor was seen getting into the truck and driving away, police said.

While stopped at the intersection of Dunhaven and Lenel Place, Taylor intentionally backed into an undercover police vehicle after he noticed surveillance was being conducted, Police Chief Eddie Garcia said at a Tuesday afternoon news conference.

Officers tried to stop Taylor, but he sped away on side streets in a neighborhood and hit several vehicles, police said in the release.

According to dashboard-camera surveillance video, a chase ensued when Taylor exited the neighborhood and got onto the Dallas North Tollway. He intentionally hit several more cars on the toll road to stall police, Garcia said in the Friday conference.

A total of 13 drivers were hit by the U-Haul truck, but none were seriously injured, according to Garcia.

The chase went on for about four minutes before Taylor exited the toll road, according to the dashcam video. He hit more vehicles in the northbound lanes in the 7200 block of Lemmon Avenue, where he crossed the center median, and crashed into a tree, according to the release.

Taylor was seen in the video getting out of the truck after crashing it and running toward a private hangar building at the airport.

Officer Kennan Craven and other officers chased after him. In Craven’s body-camera footage, he is heard telling Taylor, “police, stop.” Taylor then fired a handgun at least twice at Craven from the opening of the building, according to the release.

Story continues

Craven returned fire, hitting Taylor in the leg, the release said. After firing at Taylor, Craven is heard in the video yelling at him to drop the gun and to show him his hands.

The video shows Craven and other officers taking Taylor into custody inside the building, where they provided aid. Dallas Fire Rescue also responded at the scene and took Taylor to a local hospital for treatment.

Taylor’s handgun was recovered from the scene, and was also reported stolen, according to the release.

He is still hospitalized, said Garcia at the Friday conference, and faces charges of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, aggravated assault on a public servant, unauthorized use of a motor vehicle, and evading arrest in a vehicle.

Taylor had several warrants for his arrest and has a criminal history of theft of property, evading arrest, fraud, burglary of habitation, unlawful possession of a firearm, possession of a controlled substance, terroristic threat, unauthorized use of a motor vehicle, and possession of dangerous drugs, Garcia said.

No other officers fired their weapons during the shooting and no officers were injured, according to the release.

The is the Dallas Police Department’s fifth officer-involved shooting of 2023, according to Garcia.

This shooting is being investigated by the Dallas Police Special Investigations Unit. The Dallas County District Attorney’s Office was notified, responded to the scene, and will conduct its own investigation. The Office of Community Police Oversight was also notified and responded to the scene.