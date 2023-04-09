WATCH: Man steals several items from Phipps Plaza store display case

Atlanta police are investigating a theft at Saks Fifth Avenue in Phipps Plaza.

Phipps Plaza officials said police are investigating a theft at the store on Saturday.

In a video obtained by Channel 2 Action News, a man dressed in black is seen taking items out of a glass display case and then running out the door.

The person operating the camera then follows him out of the store, where he gets into a silver Toyota SUV and drives away.

Officials have not said what the man stole from the display case.

Saks Fifth Avenue told Channel 2 Action News they are cooperating with law enforcement as the investigation continues.

Channel 2 Action News contacted the Atlanta Police Department for more information but has not received a response.

