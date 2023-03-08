WATCH: Man wanted in southwest Atlanta shooting, police offering $2k reward for information

The Atlanta Police Department is asking for your help to find the suspect seen in the video and photo.

Police said the man is wanted for aggravated assault.

On Feb. 24, the suspect shot at an occupied vehicle in the parking lot of an apartment complex on 3041 Landrum Drive SW.

As a result of shooting at the vehicle, the suspect shot into one of the apartments.

In the video, you can see the suspect running.

Crime Stoppers Atlanta is offering a reward of up to $2,000 for information leading to the arrest and indictment of the suspect.

If you have any information on the suspect, it can be submitted anonymously to the Crime Stoppers Atlanta tip line at 404-577-8477 or online.

