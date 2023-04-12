WATCH: Man, woman accused of banging on car’s windows with gun during road-rage incident in Florida

The Florida Highway Patrol’s Tampa division is asking for the public’s help in identifying a man and woman involved in a road-rage incident in Brandon, Channel 9′s sister station, Action News Jax, reported.

FHP said the incident happened just after 5 p.m. Tuesday.

The man and woman were involved in a minor crash with a 31-year-old Brandon woman near U.S. 301 and Martin Luther King Boulevard.

FHP said the video shows the unidentified man and the woman attacking the woman’s car with a gun after initially shooting at her.

The woman recording the video can be heard shouting at the man and woman, “Call the cops! You’re gonna go to jail!”

She also shouted, “If she hit you and kept going, that’s a charge!”

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to call FHP or Crime Stoppers.

Watch the full video in the player above.

FHP is asking for help to identify a man & woman seen just after 5:00 PM on April 11 attacking a Brandon woman at US-301 & MLK Blvd following a minor crash after initially shooting at the victim. Anyone w/ info is asked to call *FHP or **TIPS. pic.twitter.com/SWZzQu69CF — FHP Tampa (@FHPTampa) April 12, 2023















