WATCH: Manatees huddle in record numbers at Blue Spring State Park

2024 has just arrived but it has already been a record year for manatees at Blue Spring State Park in Volusia County.

Skywitness 9 flew over the park Tuesday and spotted plenty of the gentle giants huddled together.

On Jan. 1, the manatee count totaled 736.

Manatees huddle at Blue Spring State Park.

That’s a New Year’s Day record.

The manatees make their way to Blue Spring to warm up when the weather gets chilly, since the water there stays at 72 degrees all year long.

You can also see the sea cows swimming around via Save The Manatee Club’s webcams.

Blue Spring State Park is located in Orange City, Florida.

For more information on park admission and hours, click here.

