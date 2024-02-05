Watch: How Marie Van Brittan Brown shaped home security in ‘Keeping Black History Alive’

“Keeping Black History Alive” will highlight individuals and their historic achievements.

This year, for Black History Month, theGrio celebrates Black pioneers for their contributions to America’s society and technology.

Marie Van Brittan Brown is credited with creating the first home security system in 1966. Brown, born in Queens, New York, was a nurse who resided with her husband, Albert L. Brown, in the neighborhood of Jamaica, Queens. Marie and Albert, an electrician, both worked long and irregular hours due to their respective professions. This would lead to many nights where Marie was left alone in her home, which ultimately resulted in a groundbreaking innovation.

