WATCH: Marion County deputies chase driver in stolen pickup truck

A man is in the Marion County jail after sending deputies on a chase.

Officials released deputy dash camera video showing the wild ride.

Deputies said Skylar Adkins ran from them in a stolen pickup truck over the weekend.

They lost him for a moment during the pursuit, but eventually used K9s to find him hiding in the trees behind some homes.

Adkins now faces several charges and is being held without bond.

