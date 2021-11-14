Watch Mark Meadows Slam Official Who 'Stonewalled' Subpoenas In Three-Year-Old Clip

MSNBC unearthed a video clip of then-Rep. Mark Meadows attacking an official he accused of “stonewalling” congressional subpoenas — issued during Donald Trump’s administration.

On Friday, Meadows ignored a subpoena to appear before the House select committee investigating the Capitol riot.

In an interview with Fox News in summer 2018, Meadows attacked then-Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein for ignoring subpoenas demanding information regarding Special Counsel Robert Mueller’s investigation into Russian interference in the 2016 presidential election. Rosenstein had already provided thousands of pages of documents.

“It’s all about transparency, so the American people can judge for themselves,” Meadows said in the clip replayed Friday on “Deadline.” “They may be able to ignore Congress but they can’t ignore the American people.”

MSNBC found a clip of Mark Meadows complaining about subpoenas being ignored and documents not being turned over pic.twitter.com/088Mtk8HEH — Acyn (@Acyn) November 12, 2021

“For nine months we’ve asked for documents ... And what we found is not only have subpoenas been ignored, but information has been hidden. The efforts have been stonewalled,” Meadows said.

Meadows (who later became Trump’s chief of staff), Rep. Jim Jordan (R-Ohio) and other conservatives subsequently filed articles of impeachment against Rosenstein, though they later backed off.

I just filed a resolution with @Jim_Jordan and several colleagues to impeach Rod Rosenstein. The DOJ has continued to hide information from Congress and repeatedly obstructed oversight--even defying multiple Congressional subpoenas.



We have had enough. — Mark Meadows (@MarkMeadows) July 25, 2018

Trump’s former White House strategist and long-time ally Steve Bannon was indicted Friday on two counts of criminal contempt of Congress for defying a subpoena from the House select committee.

Meadows could be the next to face charges.

This article originally appeared on HuffPost and has been updated.