A suspect in Maryland was arrested Friday after allegedly stealing a tow truck that belonged to the Maryland Department of Transportation (DOT).

"We responded to an incident at I-95/I-495. Our driver got out to assist when an individual jumped into the tow and stole it," Maryland DOT told Fox News Digital.

The department said the tow truck driver wasn't injured in the incident.

13-YEAR-OLD IN NORTH CAROLINA ACCUSED OF LEADING DEPUTIES ON 100 MPH CHASE IN STOLEN CAR, CRASHES

Suspect leading police on a chase in a Maryland DOT tow truck.

Aerial video of the chase shows the driver lead police on a wild high-speed chase that lasted more than an hour from Calverton, Maryland, to Silver Spring, where the suspect was taken into custody, according to WUSA-TV.

The suspect slammed into at least 11 vehicles during the chase, including at least one police vehicle, the station reported.

READ ON THE FOX NEWS APP

In the middle of the pursuit, the suspect even hit power lines but kept going, WUSA reported.

The suspect was arrested after stopping in a wooded area of Silver Spring. The video shows officers smashing out the windows and taking the driver into custody.





Original article source: WATCH: Maryland suspect who stole DOT tow truck arrested after wild, lengthy high-speed chase