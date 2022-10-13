Watch massive brawl at Walmart as people hit each other with metal poles, video shows

A massive fight at Walmart prompted an investigation by Missouri police, according to media reports.

The fight broke out at a Walmart in Ferguson just after 9 p.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 11, the Ferguson Police Department told KSDK. By the time officers arrived, the fight was over and those involved had fled, police said.

A Walmart spokesperson told McClatchy News that, “We prioritize the safety of our customers and associates at all times and will work closely with local law enforcement.”

Video of the incident was posted on Facebook and Twitter. Footage showed a group of people punching and kicking each other, knocking a few to the ground. Others threw things and stomped on those who had fallen. Multiple people are seen with black metal poles used for roping off areas, video shows.

Between 10 and 25 people were involved in the fight, some of whom probably knew each other, police told KMOV and KSDK.

The camera pans, showing people yelling and screaming, chasing each other around the self-checkout area. A pair of flip-flops and other items are strewn across the floor. Yelling and shattering sounds continue off camera.

Another clip shows someone spraying a fire extinguisher, filling the air with a cloud of whitish-yellow dust. Someone throws an object and glass breaking noises can be heard.

Police told KMOV that a smaller incident took place earlier in the night and was handled internally but later escalated.

The cause of the fight is unknown, and no arrests have been made, police told KMOV. Still, police said they expect Walmart to prosecute those involved due to the property damages the store experienced.

Ferguson is about 10 miles northwest of St. Louis.

