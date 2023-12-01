Watch as massive elk crosses trail right in front of cyclists in Colorado mountains

A huge elk crossed a trail right in front of a pair of cyclists in the Colorado mountains, video shows.

The video, captured by Cecy Casas, shows the photographer’s bicycle and the massive elk a little ways up the trail. The person filming the encounter stops the bicycle, and the elk decides to cross the trail and head down a small slope where the grass and sagebrush seems greener than the vegetation up the hill.





“Rumor has it, the grass was greener on the other side,” text over the video reads.

Why did the elk cross the road?



… because the grass was greener on the other side.



Check out this amazing elk spotting on Green Mountain captured by Cecy Casas. Remember to keep your distance if you see wildlife in any of our parks or trails. @TrailsLakewood pic.twitter.com/XC17NuUtQB — City of Lakewood, Colorado (@LakewoodCOgov) November 29, 2023

Once the elk is across, the cyclists continue riding the trail, the video shows. The elk pivots its head — massive rack of antlers and all — to keep an eye on them as they pass.

The city of Lakewood in Colorado posted the video to X, formerly known as Twitter, on Nov. 29. The trail is about 10 miles west of Denver.

“Check out this amazing elk spotting on Green Mountain,” officials said in the post. “Remember to keep your distance if you see wildlife in any of our parks or trails.”

A ‘unicorn’ in an Arizona national park? Not quite — but photos show a wild look-alike

Elk hunter finds human skull in ‘middle of nowhere’ in Wyoming desert, officials say

Man finds wife trampled by elk in back yard, Arizona officials say. She died