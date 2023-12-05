Watch: Massive explosion blows up house near US capital

The house exploded as officers approached, according to a report - AP

Police in Virginia are investigating a massive explosion on Monday at a house where officers were trying to serve a search warrant.

The Arlington County Police Department said in a statement that the suspect fired several shots inside the home and an explosion occurred. Firefighters were working to extinguish the fire.

Video shared on social media appears to show a large explosion at the property, which is just across the Potomac river from Washington, DC.

The video below contains language some readers may find offensive.

The police had earlier said that they were investigating after someone fired a flare gun from the house.

Some officers received minor injuries in the explosion, but no one was transported to the hospital, Arlington County police spokesperson Ashley Savage said.

No deaths have been confirmed yet and the status of the suspect, who was in the home when it exploded, is not known, Ms Savage said.

The house is in Bluemont, a suburban neighbourhood in north Arlington where many of the homes are duplexes that house two families.

A massive boom was heard in the area just after 8.20pm local time (1.20am GMT).

Power was knocked out in the immediate area and flames could be seen shooting in the air from a nearby street. Stretchers were also seen near the house.

“I think it blew up the entire duplex,” a neighbour told local media outlet ARLnow. “I’m sure the family next door was evacuated before it blew up, but they lost their home.”

Carla Rodriguez of South Arlington said she could hear the explosion more than 2 miles (3.2 km) away and came to the scene, which was roped off blocks away, to see what was happening.

“I actually thought a plane exploded,” she said.

