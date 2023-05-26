Watch: Massive plumes of ash bellow from Mexico volcano

STORY: On Friday (May 26), Mexican authorities confirmed that no more lava domes have been detected inside the crater of the volcano affectionately dubbed Popo.

Footage shot by a Navy drone on Thursday (May 25) showed a plume of ashes coming out of Popo’s crater.

In the coming days the volcano is expected to continue spewing ashes, incandescent fragments and causing tremors of high frequency and variable amplitude, the scientific committee monitoring the Popo reported.

National Civil Protection authorities will maintain the volcanic alert in yellow.

Popocatepetl, meaning "Smoking Hill" in the native Aztec language Nahuatl, is one of the world's most closely monitored volcanoes. It rises only about 45 miles (72 km) southeastern of Mexico City, home to about 9 million people or around 22 million, including the metropolitan area.