WATCH: Massive protests prompt Georgia to withdraw Russian-style 'foreign agents' law

Tens of thousands of Georgians on Wednesday occupied the main thoroughfare of their capital, Tbilisi, for the second night in a row to protest against a Russian-style draft law that would label some nongovernmental groups and media outlets “foreign agents.” The proposed law is seen as an attempt to suppress civil society and amplify the Georgian government’s propaganda that Western partners are not acting in the interests of Georgians. Facing backlash, the government decided on Thursday to withdraw the controversial law, stating that it intended to "better explain to the public what the bill [is] for,"— but protests are set to continue for a third night.