Watch: Maternal health experts answer your questions about the COVID-19 vaccine in pregnancy

Anna Medaris Miller
·1 min read

Pregnant people in the US are in prioritized groups for vaccination in many states, and yet many aren't sure they want to sign up.

On the one hand, we don't yet have clinical trial data demonstrating the shots' safety and efficacy in the pregnant population, and (scientifically inaccurate) theories have swirled linking the vaccine in pregnancy to ill effects like infertility.

On the other hand, the vaccine is not only believed to be safe, but also beneficial, for moms and their future children, based on the way they're made, CDC data, and research out so far. Plus, contracting COVID-19 while pregnant can be dangerous.

On Friday, March 26, Insider talked to two maternal and child health experts in a one-hour webinar about some of the biggest questions moms-to-be have about the coronavirus vaccines.

Insider's senior health reporter Anna Medaris Miller spoke to:

  • Dr. Jessica Shepherd, an OB-GYN and minimally invasive surgeon serves as the chief medical officer of VeryWell Health

  • Dr. Jessica Madden, a pediatrician and neonatologist, serves as medical director of Aeroflow Breastpumps

They talked about why they highly recommend the vaccines in pregnant women, as well as those who are breastfeeding or trying to conceive; whether there's an ideal time in pregnancy to get the shot; what potential long-term risks of the vaccine might be; whether one of the vaccines may be better for pregnant women than others; and more.

Read the original article on Business Insider

