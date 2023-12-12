Watch Matt Gaetz Get Trolled With “Underage Sex Award” at Republican Event

Florida Representative Matt Gaetz was recently surprised with an award at an Ohio GOP event, congratulating him for his dedication to using Venmo to allegedly pay underage girls for sex.

On a livestream of the Strongsville Republican Party’s Christmas gathering, which took place Thursday, a man who introduced himself as “Mike with the Strongsville GOP” went on stage and invited Gaetz to join him. He then presented the 2023 Strongsville GOP award and offered the odd congratulations to Gaetz.

“Congratulations for your dedication to using Venmo to allegedly pay underage girls to have sex with you,” the presenter said, catching Gaetz off guard.



“Oh come on man, you’re so full of it,” Gaetz replied, as he continued to awkwardly hold the award in his hand. Police immediately escorted the presenter away.



LMAO, a patriot infiltrated the Strongsville GOP event with @mattgaetz and presented him with an award for trying to sleep with underage girls. pic.twitter.com/rNDbsfY9Us — The Rooster (@rooster_ohio) December 8, 2023

The Department of Justice decided in February that it would not charge Gaetz after its sex-trafficking investigation. But since then, the House ethics committee has re-opened its own investigation into Gaetz—looking at the Florida congressman’s alleged sexual misconduct, illicit drug use, and other misconduct.

The Daily Beast reported in 2021 that the congressman had paid a 17-year-old girl as well as accused sex trafficker, Joel Greenberg, through Venmo. Greenberg, an associate of Gaetz’s and the center of the DOJ investigation, pled guilty the next month on charges ranging from falsifying identification to the sex trafficking of a child. He was sentenced last year to 11 years in prison.