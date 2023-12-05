Watch: Melding High School Learning and Career Prep in Minnesota

One of the most fertile areas of education innovation these days is in creating pathways for students to future economic opportunity.

That’ll be the foundation of a webinar sponsored by the Progressive Policy Institute and The 74, scheduled for 12:30 p.m. ET Tuesday (11:30 a.m. Minnesota time). The speakers include Executive Director of Change Inc.’s Jody Nelson; State Rep. Matt Norris; Khalique Rogers, founder of Good Riddance Consulting and Co-Director of the Center for School Change; and PPI’s Tressa Pankovits.

This panel will focus on The Guadalupe Alternative Programs in St. Paul, Minnesota, a community-based middle and high school serving grades 7-12, and its work expanding career opportunities in residential construction.

Sign up for the Zoom right here or tune in to this page Tuesday at 12:30 p.m. ET to stream the event.

