Watch: Melissa Highsmith, kidnapped in Fort Worth 51 years ago, shares her story

Last Saturday, Melissa Highsmith gathered with nearly 100 other people to rally together and walk around downtown Fort Worth. They held signs urging local law enforcement to “thaw cold cases.” Nearly everyone there had been impacted by an unsolved criminal case, whether it be a murder or the disappearance of a loved one.

She had a message for each of them, “Don’t give up hope.”

Highsmith didn’t know she had been missing for 51 years. Abducted as a 21-month-old baby from her mother’s Fort Worth home in 1971, she was reunited with her biological family in 2022.

Highsmith spoke to the Star-Telegram on April 29 about what she called the “the longest child abduction case that’s been solved.”