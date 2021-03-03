WATCH: Memorial continues to grow at Middletown house of 6-year-old James Hutchinson

Mar. 3—A memorial with balloon, stuffed animals, signs and more has continued to grow this week in front of the Crawford Street home where 6-year-old James Hutchinson lived.

Hutchinson's mother, Brittany Gosney, is accused of murder and other crimes in his death. Her boyfriend, James Hamilton, faces charges of abuse of a corpse and tampering with evidence.

Gosney is accused of killing Hutchinson while trying to abandon him in a Preble County Park, and they are both accused of then disposing of his body in the Ohio River. His body has not been found.

The charges have shocked the Middletown community, which has responding in many ways.

One of those is the growing scene in front of the home where the boy lived. View the video above for scenes from the memorial.

