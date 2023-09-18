Watch a mentalist wow Dak Prescott and other members of the Dallas Cowboys

Oz Pearlman is a mentalist who has gained notoriety performing tricks that seem impossible. Pearlman has performed for NFL Countdown and for NFL teams such as the Baltimore Ravens and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Pearlman performed for the Cowboys and the team was enthralled by his performance, he used Dak Prescott, Mike McCarthy and Micah Parsons as part of his tricks.

Pearlman’s first trick had Micah Parsons holding his hand over an open flame while being timed by McCarthy.

Pearlman’s second trick involved guessing what card Prescott was thinking of while simultaneously guessing what animal Dante Fowler Jr. was thinking of.

Pearlman seemed to wow Cowboy players and coaches with his performance.