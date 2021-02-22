WATCH: Merrick Garland choked up while discussing his family history and why he wants to be attorney general

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Sonam Sheth
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
merrick garland
Judge Merrick Garland testifies at his confirmation hearing for attorney general. Getty

  • Judge Merrick Garland choked up while explaining his motivation for being a public servant.

  • At his confirmation hearing for attorney general, Garland talked about how his family fled antisemitism.

  • "The country took us in and protected us, and I feel an obligation to the country to pay back," he said.

  • Visit the Business section of Insider for more stories.

US appeals court judge Merrick Garland on Monday choked up and became emotional while discussing his motivation for being a public servant.

At Garland's confirmation hearing for attorney general before the Senate Judiciary Committee, Democratic Sen. Cory Booker of New Jersey asked the judge to talk about why he wanted to serve in the role.

"One thing you said to me privately particularly motivated me to believe you when you talk about your aspirations," Booker said. "I'm wondering if you can just conclude by talking - answering the question about your motivation and maybe some of your own family history in confronting hate and discrimination in American history."

"Yes, senator," Garland said, before pausing.

"I come from a family where my grandparents fled antisemitism and persecution," he continued as he teared up. "The country took us in and protected us, and I feel an obligation to the country to pay back, and this is the highest, best use of my own set of skills to pay back."

Garland added: "So I want very much to be the kind of attorney general that you're saying I could become. I'll do my best to try and be that kind of attorney general."

Watch the exchange below:

President Joe Biden tapped Garland to serve as attorney general on January 7, saying in a statement that Garland and other DOJ nominees reflected Biden's "deeply held commitment to reaffirming the Department of Justice as a pillar of independence and integrity, and ensuring that the Attorney General and his senior leadership team are the American people's lawyers - not the president's law firm."

It was a remarkable development for Garland, who made headlines after the Republican-controlled Senate in 2016 stonewalled his nomination to the US Supreme Court.

At his confirmation hearing on Monday, Garland expressed a commitment to assuring that the DOJ applies the rule of law so that "the laws of our country are fairly and faithfully enforced, and that the rights of all Americans are protected."

President Donald Trump often drew criticism for using the Justice Department as a shield for himself and a sword against his enemies. He once said he had the "absolute right to do what I want to do" with the department, leading to a breakdown in the institution's traditional independence from the White House. Trump's actions were frequently enabled by Attorney General William Barr, who took extraordinary measures while leading the department to protect all the president's men.

After winning the 2020 election, Biden pledged to restore the independence of and public trust in the Justice Department and US intelligence agencies. To that end, he said he would not encourage investigations into Trump or other political opponents, but that he also would not stand in the way if the FBI or the Justice Department undertook them.

"I'm not going to be telling them what they have to do and don't have to do. I'm not going to be saying, 'Go prosecute A, B, or C,'" Biden told CNN in a recent interview, adding: "It's not my Justice Department. It's the people's Justice Department."

Read the original article on Business Insider

Recommended Stories

  • US reaches 500,000 coronavirus deaths in under a year, a once-unthinkable milestone: Latest COVID-19 updates

    President Joe Biden held a moment of silence and a candle-lighting service Monday at the White House to mark 500,000 deaths. Latest COVID-19 news.

  • Woman Has Second Face Transplant After Her First Causes Terrible Pain

    Carmen Tarleton's first face transplant was "lifesaving," until it began to fail. "Most people don't understand what it's like not to have lips ... and not to have eyelids," she tells PEOPLE

  • Will Biden keep Trump’s military immigration policy? Next month’s case is a test

    A federal court has already found the policy unlawful. Trump’s administration was appealing it and now the Biden administration must decide whether to move ahead.

  • Garland vows sharp focus on Capitol riot as attorney general

    Merrick Garland, President Joe Biden's attorney general nominee, vowed Monday to prioritize combating extremist violence with an initial focus on the insurrection at the U.S. Capitol as he sought to assure lawmakers that the Justice Department would remain politically independent on his watch. A federal appeals court judge who was snubbed by Republicans for a seat on the Supreme Court in 2016, Garland is now among Biden's most widely supported nominees, putting him on track for a quick confirmation potentially within days.

  • In California: Newsom pledges more vaccines for Central Valley farmworkers

    Plus: Golden State's new COVID-19 cases down 32%, and $600 state-issued stimulus checks approved for low-income households.

  • Capitol officer says fellow police were beaten with Blue Lives Matter flags

    ‘They tried to disrupt this country’s democracy, that was their goal ... And you know what? Y’all failed’

  • FDA: Modified vaccines for COVID variants would not require large clinical trials

    Developers for COVID-19 therapeutics, vaccines and testing do not need to conduct large and lengthy clinical trials to address new coronavirus variants, new guidance from the Food and Drug Administration said Monday. Why it matters: Mutated versions of the coronavirus threaten to prolong the pandemic, possibly for years to come — especially if current treatments are rendered less effective. The FDA's updated recommendations could greatly accelerate the emergency authorization process to address these concerns.Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for freeThe state of play: The vaccines authorized by the FDA — produced by Moderna and Pfizer-BioNTech — have still been found to be effective against the new variants, but both companies have announced plans to modify their vaccines to better protect against mutations.Any adjustments developers make for new variants would need small trials, like those required for annual flu vaccines.The agency has identified a few coronavirus tests that are known to be impacted by emerging viral mutations, "though at this time the impact does not appear to be significant," according to the guidance.Between the lines: The new guidance recommends that developers consider the potential impact of viral mutations during phase 2 and phase 3 clinical trials, and it asks these companies to continuously monitor genomic databases.The agency has "already been communicating with individual medical product sponsors to provide information and scientific advice as they evaluate the impact of SARS-CoV-2 variants on their products," the guidance says. What they're saying: "By issuing these guidances, we want the American public to know that we are using every tool in our toolbox to fight this pandemic, including pivoting as the virus adapts," Janet Woodcock, acting commissioner of the FDA, tweeted on Monday. "We need to arm health care providers with the best available diagnostics, therapeutics and vaccines to fight this virus. We remain committed to getting these life-saving products to the frontlines."Like this article? Get more from Axios and subscribe to Axios Markets for free.

  • Britney Spears documentary reveals what's wrong with the entertainment media

    Of the film’s villains, the paparazzi are unique in being among the most precarious groups in the Hollywood media system.

  • Wife of drug kingpin 'El Chapo' arrested on federal drug charges

    The wife of Mexican drug kingpin Joaquin “El Chapo” Guzman was arrested Monday at an airport in Virginia on international drug trafficking charges, the Justice Department said, spelling out in detail how she helped plot her husband’s daring escape from a Mexico prison.

  • Is It OK to Delay Your Second Dose of the COVID-19 Vaccine? Here’s What Doctors Say

    Thankfully, you have a bit of wiggle room if your appointment gets canceled.

  • Inside Sophie Turner and Priyanka Chopra's Sisterly Bond

    Priyanka Chopra was of course a bridesmaid when Sophie Turner married Joe Jonas in a surprise ceremony and the couples managed to stay close even during the pandemic.

  • China rejects genocide charge in Xinjiang, says door open to U.N

    China on Monday rejected "slanderous attacks" about conditions for Muslim Uighurs living in Xinjiang, as European powers and Turkey voiced concerns and called for U.N. access to the remote western region. Activists and U.N. rights experts have said that at least 1 million Muslims are detained in camps in Xinjiang. China denies abuses and says its camps provide vocational training and are needed to fight extremism.

  • Dolphins adding Chris Godwin, Allen Robinson, Kenny Golladay is a dream. Wake up

    Tuesday is the first day NFL teams can place the franchise and transition tags on players and in so doing protect their rights to those pending free agents.

  • Trump's DC hotel restaurant had a seven-step process for serving him a Diet Coke: report

    The first step involved a waiter "discreetly" offering a small bottle of Purell hand sanitizer to the former president, a self-described germaphobe.

  • Dale Moss and Clare Crawley Are Fully Chilling at the Beach, No Bigs

    Meanwhile sources say they * aren't * back together?!?

  • Northern Ireland's DUP to take legal action against Brexit deal

    Members of Northern Ireland's Democratic Unionist Party are set to take part in legal action challenging part of Britain's divorce deal with the European Union, the party said on Sunday. The DUP oppose the Northern Ireland Protocol, which covers post-Brexit trade between Britain and Northern Ireland, because it creates barriers between the British region and the rest of the United Kingdom. The protocol was designed to protect the European Union's single market without creating a land border on the island of Ireland.

  • Capitol Police officer recounts Jan. 6 attack: Exclusive

    The first time Harry Dunn stepped inside the U.S. Capitol also happened to be his first day as a Capitol Police officer. Dunn said the rotunda no longer resembled the room he once knew on Jan. 6, the day of the siege on the Capitol. “The floors are covered in white dust, water bottles, broken flagpoles, mask, empty canisters of pepper spray, helmets, Trump flags, everything in the rotunda, just laying there on the floor.”

  • 'A truly heartbreaking milestone': President Biden honors 500,000 US COVID-19 deaths with moment of silence

    The United States passed a grim milestone Monday, with over 500,000 COVID-19 deaths reported, according to the Johns Hopkins University dashboard.

  • Ghislaine Maxwell ‘told reporter that Epstein had tapes of Trump and Clinton’

    Former financier's partner allegedly revealed existence of secret recordings of former presidents, CBS producer claims

  • Oprah Winfrey Shares How Sidney Poitier Impacted Her Life (Exclusive)

    ET spoke with Oprah Winfrey about the 94-year-old actor’s legacy and how he laid the groundwork for herself and others in the industry.