Watch: Miami OnlyFans model attacks boyfriend months before cops say she murdered him

OnlyFans model Courtney Clenney attacked her boyfriend months before authorities say she murdered him in April, according to newly released video.

During a Thursday press conference, State Attorney Katherine Fernandez Rundle played surveillance video of Clenney attacking Christian “Toby” Obumseli in the elevator of their luxury Edgewater apartment in February, two months before the alleged murder.

In the video, Clenney is seen getting onto an elevator with Obumseli. The 26-year-old Instagram influencer immediately starts to aggressively hit the elevator controls before proceeding to push and slap Obumseli.

Obumseli subsequently throws his hands up in defense, Clenney continues swinging on him. Over the course of the roughly 40 second elevator ride, the duo continued trading blows.

As Obumseli walked out of the elevator, Clenney slapped and pushed him — again.

On April 3, Obumseli was stabbed in the chest after an argument with Clenney, who claims she threw the knife at him from about 10 feet away.

But investigators say Obumseli’s fatal wound was too deep to have been caused by a blade hurled from across the room.

“The violent and toxic two-year relationship of Christian Obumseli and Courtney Clenney did not have to end in tragedy with Christian’s murder as a victim of domestic violence,” Rundle said.