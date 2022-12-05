Watch middle school basketball player make full-court buzzer beater to win the game!
Eighth-grade basketball player Cooper Thorson hits a full-court shot at the buzzer to cap off a miraculous team win for Milton Pope in Marseilles, IL.
Eighth-grade basketball player Cooper Thorson hits a full-court shot at the buzzer to cap off a miraculous team win for Milton Pope in Marseilles, IL.
Charles Leno has an interesting take on tying with the Giants.
Taylor Swift fans sue Ticketmaster over disastrous concert presale
Republicans on the House Oversight and Reform Committee are investigating a “secret” deal forged between the Biden administration and Saudi Arabia to boost production from the oil-producing alliance OPEC+, a deal that was never realized and upset the White House over the failure. Rep. James Comer (R-Ky.), a ranking member on the committee, sent a…
The Tigers will hope to take advantage of the turmoil at Cincinnati.
Jackson State football coach Deion Sanders addresses his team following the SWAC Championship game to tell them he was hired by Colorado.
Jack Black was unable to be in Stephen Thompson's corner at UFC on ESPN 42, but he was still paying close attention.
Fury was impressive in victory and said he is ready to fight all comers.
Bol Bol has developed into a star for the Orlando Magic, representing the eight Oregon Ducks in the NBA quite well so far this year.
The College Football Playoff field seems set and so do the matchups: Georgia vs. Ohio State in one semifinal; Michigan vs. TCU in the other semifinal.
I trust one man, and that is Dylan O'Brien.View Entire Post ›
Twitter Reactions: #Falcons fans demand to see Desmond Ridder at QB following Sunday's loss to Steelers
Caruso would bolster Milwaukee's depth as Chicago starts to rebuild.
Tennessee coach Josh Heupel and his assistants will get a big payday as the Vols lock up a bid to a New Year's Six bowl.
PHOTOS: Polar Plunge in Great Falls 2022
WASHINGTON (Reuters) -The U.S. Supreme Court on Monday declined to hear a bid by Centripetal Networks Inc to reinstate the largest award in the history of U.S. patent law - $2.75 billion - to be paid by Cisco Systems Inc in a cybersecurity patent dispute. The justices turned away Reston, Virginia-based cybersecurity company Centripetal's appeal of a lower court's decision to negate the award after the judge who presided over the trial disclosed that his wife owned Cisco stock worth $4,688. U.S. District Judge Henry Morgan, who died in May of this year, ruled in 2020 after a non-jury trial that San Jose, California-based tech company Cisco had infringed the patents.
It’s safe to say that Cleanthony Early is having the time of his life in Taiwan.
JSU freshman cornerback Travis Hunter is sidelined during the fourth quarter of the SWAC Championship game with reported flu symptoms.
ISM service-sector index climbs to 56.5% in November, a strong sign that the economy continues to expand steadily.
Patrick Mahomes and Brittany Mahomes are clearly on Cloud 9 with the addition of their newborn son (and they’re not the only ones!) On Dec 3, Brittany shared an incredibly heartwarming snapshot of her daughter Sterling looking positively enchanted by her newborn baby brother Patrick “Bronze.” Brittany posted the photo on her Instagram story with […]
Walker: ankle injury. Dallas: ankle injury. Jones lost his contact lens, and played legally blind. Seattle and running backs...