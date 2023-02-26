Watch: Middletown police chief speaks about officer-involved fatal shooting

Feb. 26—The Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation is looking into the series of events that led up to a fatal shooting during a traffic stop Saturday night in the Walmart parking lot, 2900 Towne Blvd.

Chief David Birk with the Middletown Division of Police said shots were fired by an officer at the occupants in the vehicle. There were two occupants, and one died.

BCI will not release the identity of the officer involved in the shooting. Birk said no Middletown police officers were injured.

Police have not yet identified the occupants inside the vehicle. Birk said the coroner's office will release the name of the deceased after notification of next of kin.