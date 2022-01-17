How to watch Missouri Gov. Mike Parson's State of the State address at 3 p.m. Wednesday

Gov. Mike Parson will deliver his annual State of the State address at the Missouri State Capitol in Jefferson City on Wednesday.

To watch the speech live, tune into Parson's Facebook page at facebook.com/GovMikeParson or the State of Missouri's Facebook page at facebook.com/mogov. It will begin at 3 p.m.

In the address, Parson will outline his priorities for the year's legislative session and how the state will plan to allocate its annual budget, in addition to billions of federal stimulus dollars. The second-term Republican governor has already asked lawmakers to approve a $5.3 billion request to increase pay for state workers and fully fund Medicaid expansion. Parson's policy and budget priorities will influence how both the Republican-held House and Senate tackle bills in the coming months.

Missouri Gov. Mike Parson delivers the State of the State address Wednesday, Jan. 27, 2021, in Jefferson City, Mo. The speech is traditionally given in the House chamber but was moved to the smaller Senate chamber at the last minute due to concerns about the coronavirus. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)

Parson will address the legislature in the Missouri House chamber after his speech last year was moved to the Senate, away from the bigger chamber where it is usually held. Republican leaders in the House cited COVID-19 infections among lawmakers in their refusal, which Parson later called a "purposeful and disgusting scheme" to embarrass him.

His speech this year will take place amid yet another surge in COVID-19 in the state, which has sidelined several lawmakers and some Capitol staff in the opening days of session.

