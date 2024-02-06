Watch: Missouri Officers search for ‘home intruder,’ find squirrel instead

LIBERTY, Missouri (WJW) – A home intruder turned out to be much smaller — and furrier — than Missouri police officers expected last month.

According to the Liberty, Missouri Police Department, officers were called to a possible home intrusion on Jan. 27. Investigators say noises could be heard coming from inside of a residence.

As seen in police body camera video posted to Facebook, officers were searching rooms when a squirrel scurried by them, startling one of the officers.

The video ends with a wanted poster reading, “Rocky the Squirrel: Approach with extreme caution.”

Commenters jumped in on the fun, with one person saying, “That’s nuts. Glad everyone is okay!”

