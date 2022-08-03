Watch the moment Alex Jones learned his attorney 'messed up' and sent Sandy Hook parents' lawyers the contents of Jones' phone going back years

Alex Jones attempts to answer questions about his text messages asked by Mark Bankston, lawyer for Neil Heslin and Scarlett Lewis, during trial on August 3, 2022. Briana Sanchez/AP

Alex Jones is on trial for defamation after he claimed the Sandy Hook massacre was a hoax.

Jones previously testified that he did not have Sandy Hook-related text messages on his phone.

The plaintiffs' lawyer announced in court that Jones' lawyer "messed up" and sent a digital copy of his phone.

Alex Jones may have been caught lying under oath after a lawyer representing Sandy Hook parents revealed that the InfoWars founder's attorney "messed up" and sent a copy of Jones' entire phone contents going back two years.

Jones was in the hot seat on Wednesday during his defamation damages trial over his repeated false claims that the 2012 Sandy Hook Elementary School mass shooting was a "hoax."

While Jones was on the stand, Mark Bankston, the lawyer representing the parents of a boy killed in the Newtown, Connecticut, massacre confronted Jones and revealed that he knows Jones was lying about not having any text messages related to Sandy Hook.

"Your attorneys messed up and sent me an entire digital copy of your entire cell phone with every text message you sent for the past two years," Bankston told Jones. "That is how I know you lied to me when you said you didn't have text messages about Sandy Hook."

Footage from the courtroom shows a flummoxed and defensive Jones responding to Bankston's questioning.

Jones defended himself maintaining that he told Bankston the truth.

"This is your Perry Mason moment," Jones said, adding that he didn't see the text messages mentioning Sandy Hook and that he gave everything that he could find to his lawyer.

Bankston later asked, "You know what perjury is right?"

Neil Heslin and Scarlett Lewis, the parents of 6-year-old Jesse Lewis who was killed in the mass shooting, sued Jones and his media company Free Speech Systems for defamation over his falsehoods about the massacre that left 20 first-graders and six educators dead.

The parents testified during the trial that they endured years of torment and harassment stemming from Jones repeatedly telling his audience that the Sandy Hook shooting was a "giant hoax" staged by the government with "crisis actors."

Jones testified on Wednesday that he believes the mass shooting was "100% real."

He has already been found liable for defamation by the Texas court and a court in Connecticut for his depiction of the rampage — the deadliest school shooting in American history.

The jury in the trial will determine how much money Jones must pay to Heslin and Lewis, who are seeking $150 million in compensatory damages.

Read the original article on Insider