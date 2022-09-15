Watch the moment a royal guard collapsed while keeping vigil over Queen Elizabeth II's coffin
A royal guard keeping watch over Queen Elizabeth II's coffin fainted in front of it on September 15.
A royal guard keeping watch over Queen Elizabeth II's coffin fainted in front of it on September 15.
Many people camped out overnight to be first in line to see Queen Elizabeth II's coffin in London. CBS2's Ali Bauman reports.
Multiple strong thunderstorms with heavy rainfall moved through southwestern Utah on Sept. 14, 2015, creating significant and deadly flash flooding in Hildale, Utah, and Zion National Park that would claim the lives of 20 people, including 10 children.
Queen Elizabeth II’s loyal staff, some of whom had served her for decades, will on Wednesday join the procession as her coffin leaves Buckingham Palace for the final time and makes its journey to Westminster Hall.
The GranTurismO channels the legendary Ferrari 288 GTO.
The black-clad guard was holding a ceremonial staff as he collapsed and fell to the floor
What do you need to know about the Baltimore Ravens, the Dolphins’ Week 2 opponent? The Miami Herald asked Jonas Shaffer, a Ravens beat reporter for the Baltimore Sun, three questions about the matchup.
Kevin Smith said friend Ben Affleck "wrote a big speech that he read to [Jennifer Lopez] at the wedding, which was breathtaking"
Royal guards at Westminster Hall are carrying out six-hour shifts, during which they stand completely still in front of the Queen's coffin.
UPDATE, with Pistols response John Lydon, who as Johnny Rotten in his punk days with the Sex Pistols wrote the scabrous lyrics to the anti-monarchy anthem “God Save The Queen,” is now directing harsh words to his former bandmates for what the singer says is “a tasteless and disrespectful” attempt to cash in on the […]
The state funeral of Britain's Queen Elizabeth will unite people from across the globe, the official in charge of the huge ceremonial event said on Thursday, as mourners from all walks of life queued for hours to file past the late monarch's coffin. Presidents, prime ministers and royalty from around the world will gather on Monday for the funeral for Elizabeth, queen for 70 years whose global stature was almost without equal. She will be finally laid to rest at a chapel at her Windsor Castle home alongside her husband of 73 years Prince Philip, who died last year, ending 10 days of national mourning.
Fresh off the Emmy Awards Sunday night, double nominee Sydney Sweeney took in the Tory Burch show in New York.
With more than 6.6 million acres in the U.S. engulfed by wildfires so far this year, the active fire season continues without much relief for Western states plagued by warm and dry weather that has driven explosive fire growth in recent weeks.
King Charles III and the royal family march behind Queen Elizabeth II's casket in a procession toward Westminster Hall.
Letters to the editor on Biden's student loan plan, Gainesville government, citizenship and more.
Mourners wanting to pay their respects to the late Queen have been warned they could have to queue overnight to file past her coffin.
The stunner is a short stroll from the island’s main ferry depot as well as directly facing the Atlantic Ocean and beach.
Quinta made a historic win at the Emmys last night, but it's been overshadowed by Jimmy's bit. Now both comedians are speaking out.View Entire Post ›
Many people camped out overnight to be first in line to see Queen Elizabeth II's coffin in London. CBS2's Ali Bauman reports.
Valerie Bertinelli is selling off personal clothing items she wore at her wedding to ex husband Tom Vitale, revealing that "bad memories [are] attached."
In life, she made it her purpose to be seen to be believed. In death, it was just the same, as Queen Elizabeth II came home to her family, carried by a hearse lit up as a moving beacon and watched by a city at standstill. The late Queen, who on Tuesday night left Scotland for the final time and returned to Buckingham Palace, was enveloped in cheers, applause and the glow of countless camera phones as she made her slow journey through the streets of London. In darkness and pouring rain, wellwishe