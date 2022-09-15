Watch the moment a royal guard collapsed while keeping vigil over Queen Elizabeth II's coffin

Reuters

The state funeral of Britain's Queen Elizabeth will unite people from across the globe, the official in charge of the huge ceremonial event said on Thursday, as mourners from all walks of life queued for hours to file past the late monarch's coffin. Presidents, prime ministers and royalty from around the world will gather on Monday for the funeral for Elizabeth, queen for 70 years whose global stature was almost without equal. She will be finally laid to rest at a chapel at her Windsor Castle home alongside her husband of 73 years Prince Philip, who died last year, ending 10 days of national mourning.