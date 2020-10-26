Watch the moment Trump walked out of his '60 Minutes' interview with Lesley Stahl

Donald Trump. Getty

Watch the moment President Donald Trump cut short an interview with CBS's "60 Minutes" that aired on Sunday.

The interview, which was filmed last Tuesday, has made headlines, with Trump referring to it during rallies and taking the unusual step of posting the entire exchange on social media before CBS aired it.

The president left the interview after chiding CBS's Lesley Stahl for asking him "tough" questions.

Visit Business Insider's homepage for more stories.

CBS on Sunday broadcast the moment President Donald Trump cut short a "60 Minutes" interview with Lesley Stahl, having become irritated by what she had promised would be "tough" questions.

The tense interview had been the subject of much discussion since it was recorded on Tuesday, especially after the president took the unusual step of posting the entire interview on Facebook before CBS aired it. Trump said on Twitter that the exchange showed the "bias, hatred and rudeness on behalf of 60 Minutes and CBS."

The interview was part of what CBS described as an election-year tradition for "60 Minutes" to hold conversations with the Democratic and Republican presidential and vice-presidential nominees.

Read more: Jared Kushner floating launch of a new Trump-branded media outlet, GOP sources say. It's another sign of a looming 2020 defeat.

"We had prepared to talk about the many issues and questions facing the president," Stahl said in a clip before the interview. "But in what has become an all-too-public dust-up, the conversation was cut short. It began politely, but ended, regrettably, contentiously."

The interview began with Stahl asking whether Trump was comfortable with "tough questions." Trump replied that he wasn't and told Stahl that he wanted her to be "fair."

The interview became increasingly tense. Stahl challenged the president on issues including the coronavirus pandemic, his rhetoric at campaign rallies, and his unproven corruption accusations against Joe Biden and his son Hunter.

Story continues

Late in the interview, Trump complained that Stahl had "brought up a lot of subjects that were inappropriately brought up," then once more objected to Stahl's promise to ask him tough questions.

"Your first statement was 'Are you ready for tough questions?' That's no way to talk," he said.

A "60 Minutes" producer then said that only a few minutes remained in the interview. Trump turned to his advisor Hope Hicks and said: "I think we have enough of an interview here, Hope. OK? That's enough. Let's go. Let's go. Let's go meet for two seconds, OK?"

He left the room. Stahl said she had "a lot of questions I didn't ask" and waited to see whether the president would return. He did not.

Kayleigh McEnany, the White House press secretary, entered the room and gave Stahl a large book that she described as Trump's "healthcare plan." The show later confirmed that the book was filled with existing executive orders and legislation enacted under Trump, as well as pages of a document called the America First Healthcare Plan.

Watch the full exchange here:

Tweet Embed: //twitter.com/mims/statuses/1320516204491087873?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw Asked whether his tweets or name-calling turn people off, President Trump says: "I think I wouldn't be here if I didn't have social media." Moments later, he abruptly ended the interview. https://t.co/I6zv8qogcFpic.twitter.com/JYfPYOWGym

Read the original article on Business Insider