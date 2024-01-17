Watch Moms for Liberty cofounder get epically trolled with Katy Perry's 'I Kissed a Girl'

Bridget Ziegler, the anti-LGBTQ+ school board member who refuses to step down amid a three-way sex scandal with her husband and another woman, had her hypocrisy pointed out to her in the most hilarious way possible at Tuesday’s school board meeting.

While some speakers made heartfelt pleas for her to step down, one citizen lightened the mood by using an iconic pop song to troll Ziegler.

At the first Sarasota County School Board meeting since Ziegler refused to resign, resident Sarah Kessler came forward during the three-hour-long public comment section and deliciously trolled Ziegler by reciting the lyrics to Katy Perry’s “I Kissed a Girl.”

More calls for the resignation of Sarasota School Board member and "Mom's for Liberty" co-founder Bridget Ziegler. Tonight's public comment invoked the lyrics of @katyperry pic.twitter.com/Fb1n8VPGBg — Dave Wagner (@DaveWagnerTV) January 17, 2024

“I kissed a girl and I liked it, the taste of her cherry chapstick,” Kessler said, LGBTQ Nation reports.

“I kissed a girl just to try it — sorry, my lips are dry,” she quipped as she whipped out her own chapstick and put it on while the audience behind her laughed.

One of the school board members interrupted her, trying to stop her from continuing, but she finished reading the lyrics before saying “thank you” and walking off like the legend she is.

Ziegler, the cofounder of Moms for Liberty — an anti-LGBTQ+ “parental rights” group — who touts traditional Christian values and supported Florida Governor Ron DeSantis’ “Don’t Say Gay” bill, has come under fire after rape allegations against her husband revealed that she had taken part in a same-sex sexual encounter.

According to court records, Ziegler told police she and her husband Christian Ziegler — who has since resigned from his post as the chairman of Florida’s Republican party — had a consensual threesome with a woman who has accused him of rape during a separate encounter Ziegler wasn’t present for, the Herald-Tribune reports.

Using Katy Perry’s song to call Ziegler out for the undeniable hypocrisy of spending her career spewing LGBTQ+ hate while hooking up with a woman behind closed doors is *chef’s kiss*.

It’s okay, Bridget, you can just say, “I kissed a girl and I liked it,” instead of ruining queer kids’ lives with your internalized homophobia.