WATCH: Monmouth County Track Championships 200 meters
This electric vehicle owner is proud of his new purchase and what he can do with it. Steve has bought a Hyundai Ioniq5 that will allow him to travel at a fraction of the cost. With less greenhouse gas emissions as well, he feels like he is doing his part for the planet. And he is finding that it is a joy to drive. But incredibly, he is also enjoying the Ioniq5 for its toast making abilities. Steve is an avid outdoorsman and camping enthusiast. He has a few small appliances so that he can bring along the comforts of home as he treks in the wilderness. But he can power these appliances by plugging in an adapter that draws power from the car's battery and turns it into power for appliances or other devices. Steve has been asked a lot of questions about how useful his car is or what he would do if he were ever stuck on the highway, especially in the cold. Now, Steve answers that he can pull out his toaster oven and make a meal as he sits and waits for the highway to open. He can even fire up a small coffee maker to make that situation a little more tolerable. Steve did a lot of research before buying an electric vehicle. It doesn't fit everyone's lifestyle. Those who are not able to spend 30 minutes charging their car on long trips probably won't enjoy the added time of a long journey in an electric car. But for somebody who makes frequent short trips, Steve can go months without having to spend any time at a gas station refueling. And with the price of gas lately, driving past the gas stations feels good in many ways. Steve enjoys the impressive acceleration, the quiet running motor, and the feeling that there are less emissions. But now, Steve also enjoys the snacks that come with the purchase of a car like this.
Yahoo Sports senior NBA writer Vincent Goodwill spoke with Head of Referee Development and Training Monty McCutchen about how playoff refereeing has changed through the years, and explains that the ‘hard playoff foul’ of the 1990’s will not be making a return.
The Cardinals believe they found a "special human, special player" in rookie tight end Trey McBride, their second-round pick from Colorado State.
Real GDP is forecast to grow at a 2.3% annual rate this quarter, down 1.9 percentage points from the last survey three months ago, with the annual rate seen falling to 2.3% next year and 2.0% in 2024, both lower than the previous estimate. The Philadelphia Fed's latest snapshot of the views of 34 leading economic forecasters also revealed they project current-quarter headline Consumer Price Index (CPI) inflation will average 7.1% at an annual rate, up from 3.8% at the time of the last survey. Forecasts for headline and core CPI and PCE inflation in 2022 and 2023 were also revised upward.
Model announced engagement on Instagram Stories
The Phillies disbursed some updated news on Bryce Harper's injured elbow Thursday, and it's not the kind of stuff fans were hoping to hear. By Jim Salisbury
'Young Sheldon' seasons 1 through 5 are now available to own on Digital. The full bonus feature is available with purchase of season 5.
The future has arrived in Minnesota.
Fred Zinkie examines some stars who could see their bad luck change in the coming weeks of the fantasy season.
Earlier this year, wide receiver Cooper Kupp was named Super Bowl MVP after leading the Los Angeles Rams to a victory over the Cincinnati Bengals. Now the 28-year-old Washington State native has another win on his hands, having sold his swanky Los Angeles mansion for nearly $5.3 million, as reported by Dirt. Though that’s $850,000 […]
Photo Illustration by Thomas Levinson/The Daily Beast/GettyThe Justice Department has already weaponized informal discussions with Steve Bannon’s lawyer to turn him into a witness against his own client. But now, the right-wing provocateur is trying to seize on those same FBI interviews to turn the tables on the Jan. 6 Committee.This week, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) chimed in on the ongoing criminal case against Bannon for “contempt of Congress,” with lawyers asking for permission to make
The Badgers offered the No. 1-ranked player in South Dakota on Thursday morning:
More than 700,000 people fleeing the war in Ukraine have been recorded in Germany thus far, Welt am Sonntag newspaper reported on Saturday, citing Interior Ministry data. Since the start of the war on Feb. 24 until May 11, 727,205 people have registered in Germany's Central Register of Foreigners (AZR), of which 93% hold Ukrainian citizenship, Welt reported. A significant number may have travelled on to other European Union countries or returned to Ukraine, it said.
So-called 'safe smoking kits' recently obtained in five major cities contained crack pipes and other drug paraphernalia, according to The Washington Free Beacon
Russia lost significant numbers of troops and important equipment when Ukrainian forces thwarted their attempt to cross a river in the east, British officials said.
The Gamecocks opened their final home series of the year with a blowout win.
A senior U.S. State Department official said Thursday that a massive Ukraine aid package ― which contains $4 billion in grants for allies to buy American-made military hardware ― is partly aimed at eroding Russia’s share of the global defense market.
A recent round of polling shows that Sen. Raphael Warnock (D-GA) is looking at a close race, presuming GOP candidate Herschel Walker wins the Republican nomination for the upcoming Georgia Senate race, according to Newsweek.
Iryna Balachuk - Friday, 13 May 2022, 19:14 The Russian occupying forces continue their offensive operations in the Eastern Operational Zone, launching missile strikes on industrial infrastructure and firing on civilian targets in Ukraine.
Kathryn McCormick, who starred in ‘So You Think You Can Dance’ and the movie ‘Step Up: Revolution’ has split with her husband after 7 years of marriage. According to legal documents, obtained by The Blast, film director Jacob Patrick filed for dissolution of marriage this week in the Los Angeles County Courts. As you know, […]