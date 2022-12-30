Watch: Moscow police news conference 2 p.m. (1 p.m. Pacific) today on U of I homicides

·1 min read

The Moscow Police Department will hold a news conference at 2 p.m. Mountain Time, 1 p.m Pacific, on Friday, Dec. 30, amid reports that an arrest has been made in Pennsylvania of a suspect in the November stabbing deaths of four University of Idaho students.

A law enforcement official confirmed to McClatchy’s Washington, D.C., bureau that a person was taken into custody in Pennsylvania in connection with the homicides of Madison Mogen, 21, of Coeur d’Alene, and Kaylee Goncalves, 21, of Rathdrum; junior Xana Kernodle, 20, of Post Falls; and freshman Ethan Chapin, 20, of Mount Vernon, Washington.

The investigation, headed by the Moscow police, and assisted by the Idaho State Police at FBI, has been underway since the students’ bodies were found on Sunday, Nov. 13, in a house on King Road in Moscow, Idaho.

The livestream will appear above as soon as it’s available.

Recommended Stories

  • Volusia man charged in armed robbery of Mobil gas station in Palm Coast

    The 21-year-old is facing charges not only for the armed robbery in Flagler County, he is also accused of stealing firearms in Volusia County.

  • PSG braced for tough test at Lens, without Messi and Neymar

    PARIS (AP) French league leader Paris Saint-Germain faces its toughest test of the season Sunday when it travels to play a Lens side which has won all of its home games. Victory for second-place Lens would move it four points behind defending champion PSG, which will be without the suspended Neymar and World Cup winner Lionel Messi, who is expected back in training early next week. PSG coach Christophe Galtier's side is unbeaten after 16 games but he's bracing himself for an intense clash.

  • Suspect in Worcester sneaker-store break-in tracked to Southborough tree

    State police spot suspect from helicopter

  • LOCALIZE IT: Urban areas become rural with criteria change

    More than 1,100 urban areas in the U.S. became rural this week, but it’s not because people left. It’s just that the U.S. Census Bureau changed the definition of an urban area. Under the old criteria, an urbanized area needed to have at least 50,000 residents, and an urban cluster was defined as having at least 2,500 people, a threshold that had been around since 1910.

  • Omicron subvariant XBB.1.5 accounts for 40.5% of U.S. COVID cases - CDC

    Recombinants of the BA.2 variant, XBB and XBB.1.5 together accounted for 44.1% of the total cases in the country for the week ended Dec. 31. The XBB variant has been driving up cases in parts of Asia, including Singapore. The agency began reporting data for the two subvariants separately from this week, and the updated numbers reflect that XBB accounted for 3.6% of the total cases compared with 4.2% in the previous week.

  • MicroStrategy Hit Lowest Since 2020 After Bitcoin Sale

    (Bloomberg) -- MicroStrategy Inc. shares touched the lowest level since August 2020 after the enterprise-software firm, better known in recent years as the largest corporate buyer of Bitcoin, disclosed its first ever sale of the token.Most Read from BloombergOne of World’s Most Crowded Cities Gets First Mass-Transit RailMilan Reports 50% of Passengers on China Flights Have CovidUS Weighs Sending Bradley Fighting Vehicles to Bolster UkraineTrump Tax Returns Show How Write-Offs Shrank What He Owed

  • Idaho murders: 28-year-old man arrested in Pennsylvania, sources say

    A 28-year-old man, Bryan Kohberger, was arrested Friday morning in Pennsylvania's Pocono Mountains in connection with the murders of four University of Idaho students, law enforcement sources told ABC News. Kohberger appeared before a judge Friday morning.

  • Greta Thunberg’s Twitter Takedown Inadvertently Leads to Andrew Tate’s Arrest for Human Trafficking

    Romanian authorities learned of Tate's whereabouts after he posted video featuring a local pizza box. Greta Thunberg’s Twitter Takedown Inadvertently Leads to Andrew Tate’s Arrest for Human Trafficking Alex Young

  • Dallas woman filmed making ‘slant eyes’ after being confronted over parking spot

    Internet sleuths are looking for a woman who was caught making a racist slant-eye gesture on video during a confrontation over a parking spot in Dallas. Tiktok user @ashreypark filmed the offensive moment, which appears to have taken place at a parking lot of the NorthPark Center shopping mall, and uploaded it late Wednesday. “She had come into a one-way lane, going the wrong direction, to steal a parking spot that I had clearly been waiting for,” @ashreypark wrote in the video’s caption.

  • Biden pardons 6 convicted of murder, drug, alcohol crimes

    President Joe Biden has pardoned six people who have served out sentences after convictions on a murder charge and drug- and alcohol-related crimes, including an 80-year-old woman convicted of killing her abusive husband about a half-century ago and a man who pleaded guilty to using a telephone for a cocaine transaction in the 1970s. The pardons, announced Friday, mean the criminal record of the crimes is now purged. Biden's stance on low-level crimes, particularly low-level drug possession, and how those crimes can impact families and communities for decades to come has evolved over his 50 years in public service.

  • Tory Lanez Jail Call To Megan Thee Stallion’s Ex-Friend Kelsey Harris Leaks

    "That's not gonna make anything right, and it's not gonna make my actions right."

  • Dennis Eckersley, family release statement after daughter's newborn child found abandoned in the woods

    Hall of Fame pitcher Dennis Eckersley and his family say they are “utterly devastated” after daughter's newborn baby was found alone in the woods.

  • White Settlement police searching for man after teen girl found unconscious in Academy Sports restroom

    A relative found the teen in a seated position with an unknown man standing over her. Police said the relative began yelling at the man, who then fled the restroom and ran out of the store.

  • Prominent Texas Family Has $29 Million Embezzled by Bookkeeper

    (Bloomberg) -- A Texas woman admitted embezzling more than $29 million over the past decade from the prominent Dallas family that employed her as a bookkeeper, according to the Department of Justice.Most Read from BloombergOne of World’s Most Crowded Cities Gets First Mass-Transit RailMilan Reports 50% of Passengers on China Flights Have CovidUS Weighs Sending Bradley Fighting Vehicles to Bolster UkraineTrump Tax Returns Show How Write-Offs Shrank What He Owed to IRSGreta Thunberg Trolls Andrew

  • 18-year-old accused of raping pre-teen girl in Gainesville home, deputies say

    A Gainesville teen is facing felony charges in connection to an alleged sexual assault on a pre-teen girl.

  • Houston Auto Mechanic Executed Two Days Before Christmas Allegedly Over $500 Repair Bill

    A Houston auto mechanic was allegedly gunned down over a $500 repair bill two days before Christmas, and his family is now pleading with the public to help them find his killers. Luis Manuel Casillas, 29, was working at his body shop, Casillas Swaps, in the 7600 block of the North Freeway, when witnesses saw him arguing with a customer, according to Houston-based ABC affiliate KTRK. Casillas' sister, Sandy Casillas, told FOX 26 that her brother had planned to collect his payment for repairing hi

  • Authorities: Rowan Co. fugitive identified by neck tattoo, arrested in Connecticut

    A wanted fugitive is in the Rowan County jail awaiting trial after a multi-agency search led to her arrest.

  • Cincinnati architect and fiancée missing in Mexico, family fears abduction

    An agency of the Mexican government whose mission is to find people reported missing confirms it is looking for Jose Gutierrez.

  • Chicago woman stabs Chihuahua on walk with teen owner: police

    A woman in Chicago, Illinois allegedly stabbed a 12-year-old Chihuahua named Bebe, several times in front of the teenager who was walking it on Monday.

  • Man caught sexually assaulting girl on video, police say

    The footage of a 4-year-old's assault was "internal video" from the home, according to a spokesperson.