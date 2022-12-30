Watch: Moscow police news conference 2 p.m. (1 p.m. Pacific) today on U of I homicides

The Moscow Police Department will hold a news conference at 2 p.m. Mountain Time, 1 p.m Pacific, on Friday, Dec. 30, amid reports that an arrest has been made in Pennsylvania of a suspect in the November stabbing deaths of four University of Idaho students.

A law enforcement official confirmed to McClatchy’s Washington, D.C., bureau that a person was taken into custody in Pennsylvania in connection with the homicides of Madison Mogen, 21, of Coeur d’Alene, and Kaylee Goncalves, 21, of Rathdrum; junior Xana Kernodle, 20, of Post Falls; and freshman Ethan Chapin, 20, of Mount Vernon, Washington.

The investigation, headed by the Moscow police, and assisted by the Idaho State Police at FBI, has been underway since the students’ bodies were found on Sunday, Nov. 13, in a house on King Road in Moscow, Idaho.

